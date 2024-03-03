Leeton United need extra-time to move through to Riverina Cup second round

IT TOOK extra-time for Leeton United to progress into the second round of the Riverina Cup on Saturday.
Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan's return to the top job at Leeton got off to a good start as they overcame a determined Wagga United outfit to progress to the second round of the pre-season competition.
Goals to Eric Gardner and Jack Grae in extra-time saw Leeton through.
The home team led 1-0 at half-time, courtesy of a Henri Gardner goal, but Wagga United weren't done and levelled the scores through Ben Mitchell to send the game into extra time.
Lake Albert made a statement with a 12-0 win over Tumut at Kessler Park in Wagga on Friday night.
Tolland enjoyed a 5-2 win over Henwood Park at the same venue on Thursday night.
Adil Sulaiman scored a hat-trick on debut for the Wolves.
Wagga City Wanderers showed they will be a force to be reckoned with in this competition with a 12-1 win over West Griffith at Yoogali on Saturday.
Yoogali FC also progressed with a win over Griffith City.
In women's round one Riverina Cup fixtures, Albury Hotspurs enjoyed a 3-2 win over Hanwood at Aloysius Park on Saturday.
