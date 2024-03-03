Wagga City win through to grand final following stellar knock from Maxwell

A match-winning knock from Aaron Maxwell saw Wagga City secure their spot in the Wagga Cricket grand final.
Maxwell finished unbeaten at 80no as the Cats claimed a four-wicket win over Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval.
The experienced all-rounder has been one of the top players of the competition this season and Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was thrilled he could put together such a crucial innings in one of the most important games of the year.
"Yeah he's had an incredible season old Maxy," Thompson said.
"He's by far the best batsman in the comp at the moment, he's killing it so we are pretty lucky to have him onboard because everyone keeps seeming to fail around him.
"We are lucky to have such a solid competitor in this year and he's been our spine, he's done well."
After dismissing the Bulldogs for 147, the Cats found themselves in a bit of strife at 4-44 after losing top order batters Daniel Welsh (12), Jack Harper (0), Thompson (2) and Caleb Walker (1).
However young batsman Hugh Jenkins (36) rose to the occasion, staying at the crease with Maxwell to put on a very important 80-run stand.
Thompson was proud of Jenkins innings' and said it was was great the younger batter could help get the game back on the Cats terms.
"I don't know what's going on at the moment," he said.
"We play really good one week and the next week we seem to go into defence mode, I don't know what it is.
"But it was really good to see Hughy nullify a bit of pressure, it was a fantastic innings from such a young kid in such a high stakes game.
"I'm incredibly proud of his efforts just to tag along with Aaron and really suck the life out of the game, it was good."
Earlier in the game it was Louis Grigg who got the Cats off to a flyer after claiming a few early wickets in the Bulldogs innings.
Grigg claimed the wickets of Tim Jenkins (5), Ethan Perry (27) and Sam Perry (0) to have the Bulldogs sitting at 3-46.
The young pace bowler finished with figures of 3-34 and Thompson said it was a good effort from Grigg who fought back after a slow start.
"Yeah he's been fantastic Louis," he said.
"He started a little bit off, normally he settles into his work pretty soon but his first over was a bit off and Eth (Perry) got onto him down the leg side.
"He then found his line and his length and knocked through their top order, it was a great effort from Louis he's been incredible for us this season."
Thompson was unsure on how they would approach the rest week and admitted they may use the time to rest up after a pretty busy and brutal season.
"I'm not too sure yet, I think we will just play it by year," he said.
"It's been a long season and I don't think you probably gain anything by training on the Saturday unless it's a live practice thing on a wicket somewhere.
"So we will just see what we can drum up, I think more the focus will be on who we are going to be playing in two weeks time.
"My personal opinion is that we will be playing South Wagga in a couple of weeks but cricket is a funny game and we will see what happens."
Wagga City 6-148 (A Maxwell 80no, H Jenkins 36no; S Perry 3-24, S Smith 2-21) d Wagga RSL 147 (S Smith 31; J Thompson 3-29, L Grigg 3-34)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.