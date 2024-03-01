Will they, won't they: Giants, Mavericks give Wagga a see-sawing show

The Melbourne Mavericks showed they won't be walking into their inaugural Super Netball season unprepared after a 62-58 trial game win in Wagga.
After a scrappy start the Giants staged a second half comeback but it wasn't enough to get over the line.
Both sides showcased why preseason games remain so important, but after a jagged first half, the second was much cleaner.
Mavericks ability to transition clean and fast from defence helped get the newcomers ahead early in the game.
Clashes of bodies across the court had both sides sliding across the ground in a highly physical contest. perhaps in response to the Giants first meeting with former player Amy Parmenter.
Both sides struggled with crowding down the court, and a crucial intercept late in the third quarter near set the Giants up with the momentum they needed but unable to score past Mavericks circle defence the Victorians pulled further ahead.
It wasn't to last though.
With the crowd wholeheartedly behind them, and two super shots in less than a minute, suddenly the Giants found themselves back in contention.
As Mavericks first chair shooter Eleanor Cardwell struggled to find goal again, the Giants held onto a 45-45 scoreline at the final break, setting the Wagga crowd up for a stellar final term.
With scores even as the final term began, there was no stopping the Giants, with the game's momentum now on their side.
Too fast, too clean, and too accurate the team on display in the final quarter was far from the one seen in the first.
But just as they pulled away, the Mavericks quickly returned and the team's found themselves back in a goal-for-goal fight.
A super shot right on the five minutes buzzer got Mavericks an inch ahead, and from then they couldn't be caught.
Despite the scoreline, midcourter Jamie-Lee Price was pleased with the outing.
"It was just really nice to get to regional places and especially Wagga, I feel like I have a little special connection here and I feel like the crowd was amazing," Price said.
"The community just really got around it, obviously we didn't win, I thought we had a really slow start.
"I don't know if it was just nerves and obviously, a new team, we didn't know how they played and whatnot, but I think we warmed into it really nicely."
The Giants will play Mavericks again in Griffith on Sunday, and Price is hopeful her team will learn from this first match.
Having the first game done now, she said it was eye opening to learn about what style of play to expect from the Mavericks in the coming season.
"We know now what to expect and how they play and what their style is," Price said.
"It's obviously really nice to get some different combinations out and I think the young ones are really stepping up and putting their hand up to want to play or get in the starting seven, so that's really exciting.
"I think Jules [coach Julie Fitzgerald] has lots of options and probably has a little bit of a headache.
"Once we got out there and the nerves went away, we actually started playing a little bit more freely, I think we just need to use our fakes a little bit more and go from there."
Impressed with how quickly tickets to the game sold out when released last month, Price said the regions have a special place in her heart.
"It's really nice to know that we sold out the crowd within 15 minutes, which is pretty crazy and it's just nice to know that Wagga really wants to get around us and support us a lot," she said.
"It's always good to support our supporters and get to meet them, get that special connection.
"I think that's what preseason's all about, it's all about being able to connect and inspiring the next generation, so as much as we can do it, it's really worth it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.