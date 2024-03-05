Gender pay gap persists in Wagga, still a way to go

Wagga's largest employers haven't escaped public scrutiny after a landmark report published their gender pay gaps.
Wagga's Catholic schools, Teys Southern and Charles Sturt University are among the major employers within the region that reported a pay gap favouring men.
For the first time, every non-government organisation in Australia with at least 100 staff is required by law to disclose the difference in men's and women's pay packets.
The majority of the nearly 5000 reporting employers - 61.6 per cent - had a pay gap favouring men by more than five per cent.
The recommended gap is five per cent in favour of either men or women.
The Diocese of Wagga Wagga Catholic Schools Office employs more than 2700 people, of which four out of five are women.
It reported a median total remuneration gender gap of 14.7 per cent in favour of men, which the diocese attributes to the proportion of women in part-time positions.
"The disproportionately high median figure can largely be explained by the number of women our system of 29 schools employs, many in part-time roles," a spokesperson for the diocese said in a statement.
"Seventy-nine per cent of CEDWW's workforce are women, and a high proportion of this group are employed as academic or support staff in part-time roles."
More than two thirds of its key management personnel are women, the spokesperson said, while females make up 60 per cent of the executive team.
According to WGEA, Charles Sturt University (CSU) employs almost 3600 staff across Australia, and 66 per cent are women.
Wagga is the largest CSU campus employing 35.3 per cent of staff.
The university reported a median total remuneration gender pay gap of 12.8 per cent in favour of men.
In an optional statement, Charles Sturt University says that the gender pay gap is due to "the high proportion of female staff in non-management roles" and the "high numbers of female staff members in casual and part-time roles".
"The median figures are impacted by the skew caused by the large number of female staff in positions with comparatively lower salaries," the CSU statement said.
Meat processors Teys Southern has a staff of almost 3000, with men accounting for 70 per cent of its workforce.
They reported a remuneration gender pay gap of 13.5 per cent.
Teys is a joint venture of Cargill Australia who reported a gender pay gap of 18.7 per cent.
Nationally, just 412 employers, or 8.3 per cent, favoured women by more than five per cent.
Employers with a neutral gap make up 30.1 per cent of the reported businesses across Australia.
Calvary Riverina Hospital has a similar gender balance to Wagga's Catholic Education Trustee, with women making up 81 per cent of staff.
However, the healthcare company recorded a remuneration gap of 0.2 per cent in favour of men and a median base salary gender gap in favour of women by 4.2 per cent.
The WGEA hopes forcing individual employers to record their pay gaps publicly will help narrow the chasm between men's and women's earnings.
"The evidence [overseas] is that it has led to a reduction in gender pay gaps," WGEA chief Mary Wooldridge said.
"It's not a silver bullet. It hasn't been a massive drop, but that the drop has also been sustained."
