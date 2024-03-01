The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

'Overwhelming': Equex Centre turns orange in support of Super Netball trial

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 1 2024 - 11:01pm, first published 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eliza Maynard, 11, and Millie Warden, 11, get into the Giants spirit at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith
Eliza Maynard, 11, and Millie Warden, 11, get into the Giants spirit at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith

From near and far, a hot and sticky Equex Centre couldn't keep 1000 Super Netball fans away from the Giants' first preseason game in Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.