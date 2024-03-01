Plenty of fresh faces among the Riverina team to take on Monaro

JUST three faces from last year's Country Championships final will kick off the new campaign for Riverina on Sunday.
Evergreen Southcity playmaker Kyle McCarthy, Gundagai recruit James Morgan and Tigers star Royce Tout are the only three remaining members of the Riverina team. Jimmy Stewart was 18th man.
A new-look Riverina team will take on Monaro at Equex Centre at 3pm on Sunday.
McCarthy will partner Tumut's Jordan Anderson, while new Temora recruit Will McDermott, formerly of Junee, has been thrown in at hooker.
Albury flyer Lachy Munro has been named at fullback, while new Thunder recruit Issac Carpenter will lead the Riverina pack alongside Group 20 enforcer Guy Thompson.
Thompson, Jonathan Huggett and Griffith Black and Whites' Apenisa Driti are the three Group 20 representatives in Aaron Gorrel's Riverina team.
New Brothers recruits Neti Latu and Henry Fosita have been included on the interchange bench.
Riverina accounted for Monaro 46-12 in Canberra last year and will be looking to repeat the dose at home on Sunday.
Former Canberra Raiders playmaker Sam Williams, who is now coaching Queanbeyan Kangaroos, is the Monaro captain and halfback.
The men's Country Championships round one clash is part of a big day of representative rugby league at Equex Centre on Sunday.
The Riverina open's women team will take on Monaro in their round two game at 2pm. They will be looking to bounce back from last Sunday's 68-6 loss to Western Rams.
The under 17 girls play Monaro at 12.45pm.
Riverina's under 16 boys team plays at 10am, with the under 18 boys to follow at 11.20am, both against Monaro.
Riverina v Monaro
3pm, Sunday at Equex Centre
Riverina: Lachy Munro 1, Unavailable 2, Jimmy Stewart 3, James Morgan 4, Unavailable 5, Kyle McCarthy 6, Jordan Anderson 7, Isaac Carpenter 8, Will McDermott 9, Guy Thompson 10, Brody Tracey 11, Apenisa Driti 12, Royce Tout 13. Interchange: Hayden Jolliffe 14, Jonathan Huggett 15, Neti Latu 16, Henry Fosita 17, Oliver Hoskin 18.
Monaro: Brandon Withers, Brigham Moeakiola, Gideon Afemui, Jake Kiely, Matt Woolnough, Sam Williams, Jesse Martin, Liam Oakley, Bradley Prior, Nick Navarro, Sonny Tupuola, Jeffrey Morgan, Thomas Bethke, Benjamin Davis.
