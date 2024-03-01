Cho blasts her way to dominant drought-breaking win at Wagga WPGA Pro-Am

TALENTED South Korean golfer Cecilia Cho produced two of the best rounds produced at Wagga Country Club in a long time to win the $50,000 WPGA Pro-Am.
Cho finished the 36-hole event at 16 under par, backing up her opening round 64 with a 66 on Friday to score a commanding six-shot victory.
Wollongong golfer Danni Vasquez-Boyd challenged throughout the second day but was never able to close within any closer than three shots as Cho held her nerve to record her first tour victory in five years.
A couple of bogies late saw Vasquez-Boyd tie for second alongside the ever-consistent Cook Islands golfer Elmay Viking at 10 under par.
For Cho, it was some sort of redemption after leading this year's Victorian Open until near the very end.
"I've been in Australia for just over two months now and it's my first actual win so I feel amazing," Cho said.
"I actually came third in the Vic Open and was actually leading until the 15th hole and to get a few bogies and drop down to third was a bit hurting but to get this win is a confidence-booster and it should be good.
"No matter how many times you win on tour, I think every win is special. It's been quite a while since I had my last win so it's definitely special to me."
Cho's last tournament win came back in 2019 in Korea. She had two wins that year but has been unable to break through since.
The 29-year-old was happy to experience that winning feeling again.
"It feels really good and I actually screamed after the last hole because I played nerves and I tried to embrace it instead of stepping away from it," Cho said.
"It feels great to finish it off nice."
Cho hails from South Korea but spent her teenage years growing up in New Zealand.
She once held the mantle of the world's number one amateur player and went on to spend 10 weeks in the top 50 of women's world golf rankings.
Cho's trip to Australia came on the advice of former Wagga man Dean Herden so she was looking forward to informing him that she had taken the title at the Country Club.
"It's my first time here," she said.
"Actually the person who suggested to come to the Australian tour was Dean Herden from Wagga Wagga so I will text him and say that I've actually won an event in your home town.
"I'm actually very thankful for him because he always looks after me and he actually told me to try out and go through more challenges in golf, try new experiences and he actually got me to work with Steve McRae, an Australian coach, so that's been a lot and I'm very thankful for him."
Cho will now set her sights on qualifying for the $500,000 NSW Open later this month.
"I go through the qualifying for the NSW Open and I think everybody does with the WPGA Tour so I'll just follow what's on the schedule," she said.
Cho walks away with $7500 for first prize with the event paying all the way down to 35th position.
The event, for the second straight day, was delayed for an hour by lightning but both organisers and players had nothing but praise for the Wagga tournament.
Defending champion Jordan O'Brien finished in a tie for 14th at five under par, while former British Masters winner Lydia Hall finished equal 28th at one over par.
-16 Cecilia Cho (64,66)
-10 Elmay Viking (67,69), Danni Vasquez-Boyd (67,69)
-9 Emma Ash (69,68), Breanna Gill (69,68)
-8 Munchin Keh (68,70), Karis Davidson (70,68), Peerada Piddon (73,65)
-7 Kristalle Blum (69,70), Amelia Mehmet-Grohn (73,66)
