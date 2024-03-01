The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Cho blasts her way to dominant drought-breaking win at Wagga WPGA Pro-Am

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 1 2024 - 8:06pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Korean golfer Cecila Cho shows off the Wagga WPGA Pro-Am trophy after victory in the $50,000 event at Wagga Country Club on Friday. Picture by Matt Malone
South Korean golfer Cecila Cho shows off the Wagga WPGA Pro-Am trophy after victory in the $50,000 event at Wagga Country Club on Friday. Picture by Matt Malone

TALENTED South Korean golfer Cecilia Cho produced two of the best rounds produced at Wagga Country Club in a long time to win the $50,000 WPGA Pro-Am.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.