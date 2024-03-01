Tits and Toggles to raise funds for vital cancer equipment

A first-time Wagga event founded by a group of 20 local couples will raise funds to secure vital equipment for cancer patients and more importantly awareness in a bid to save lives.
The Tits and Toggles Black Tie Fundraiser will be held on March 9 and aims to raise funds and awareness around breast and prostate cancer among men and women over 50.
Tits and Toggles committee member and Wagga IMED-Imagery radiologist Dr Nick Stephenson said most importantly they are hoping attendees are encouraged to book in for screening tests.
"There's various pieces of equipment patients need and the major one in respect to breasts is a machine that sits in theatre and X-rays specimens which means the surgery can be more accurate and quicker," Dr Stephenson said.
"With respect to prostate patients, there's a whole bunch of things they could have assistance with that aren't funded.
"The event is more about raising awareness because the sooner any cancer is diagnosed in general it's more easily curable."
There are several factors Dr Stephenson said residents over 50 need to be aware of to determine if they are at higher risk of breast or prostate cancer.
"Family history is important, genetics and also some other things, obesity and alcohol intake are probably important in breast cancer, which aren't necessarily so important with prostate cancer," he said.
Doctor Kate Fitzgerald said another important challenge is with men who are notorious for prolonging their trip to the doctor.
"Along those lines, a lot of women I see who are diagnosed with breast cancer, it's only then they come back after their surgery that they said they needed time off work so they told their boss or someone at work and then that person says to them; 'oh yeah, I went through it'," Dr Fitzgerald said.
"Some people don't want to talk about it and that's fine, I think the younger generations are more open to talking about things and they develop their own little network, so again if we make it more open to talk about it then more people who haven't gotten checked out will probably get themselves checked out and it makes it less scary."
While talking about cancer may seem serious, the Tits and Toggles Black Tie Fundraiser will be a night to rejoice with friends.
Dr Stephenson said it would be a fun night out for everyone wanting to go.
"It's cocktail style, a Black Tie event, it's at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club so a great venue and there will be food," he said.
"It's not a sit-down dinner and the idea is for people to move around and mingle.
"There will be a band and people will be able to have a dance and there will also be a formal part of the evening where there are 14 raffles - which there are tickets being sold around town for - so they will be drawn.
"There will also be an auction to help raise funds and then people will be able to get on with the night and enjoy a good old country get-together."
Titts and Toggles committee member Fiona Hamilton said businesses from across the Riverina have been incredibly generous with donations.
"We have a collection of amazing raffle prizes each worth over $500 as well as four exciting experiences to auction on the night of the fundraiser," she said.
"One is a local landscaping package with equipment, labour and design consultation, another is a two-game, accommodation and box seat tickets to Anzac Day AFL games at the MCG in Melbourne, another is lunch on a yacht in Sydney Harbour for six with Wallaby great Nick Farr-Jones together with seafood donated and served by Matt Doyle of the famous Sydney Seafood family and then finally dinner for ten at Pastorale and accommodation at the Riverine Club in Wagga."
The event will be held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club in Wagga on March 9.
Tickets can be purchased online at; https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1144260
