The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

End of an era as veteran banjo player puts in his last Downside bush dance

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
March 3 2024 - 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Charles has played his last gig with The Tin Shed Rattlers after 38 years. PIcture by Emily Anderson
Ian Charles has played his last gig with The Tin Shed Rattlers after 38 years. PIcture by Emily Anderson

One of the best banjo players in the Riverina has played his last bush dance as he retires from much-loved Tin Shed Rattlers after 38 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.