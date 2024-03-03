End of an era as veteran banjo player puts in his last Downside bush dance

One of the best banjo players in the Riverina has played his last bush dance as he retires from much-loved Tin Shed Rattlers after 38 years.
Ian Charles has been part of the Downside Hall furniture since he first joined the Tin Shed Rattlers as their tenor banjo player in 1986.
The Saturday bush dance was his final gig before packing up the banjo and moving from Griffith to the Gold Coast later in the month.
"I'll miss watching people having fun and dancing," the 65-year-old said.
"I remember people that were kids when I started playing, coming out with their parents, and now those kids are bringing their own kids out."
The Tin Shed Rattlers have rattled Downside Hall with Irish and folk music since their first bush dance in 1971.
Though the crowd has changed over the years, the tunes have remained the same traditional style of Irish music, with many songs dating hundreds of years old.
"The only reason people go out to the Downside Dance is to have fun," Mr Charles said.
"It's probably at its highest popularity right now as I've seen it over the thirty-odd years that I've been involved."
Mr Charles and his wife will move to the Gold Coast, where one of their sons lives, in March.
But when it comes to music, the Griffith musician is on the lookout to find fellow Irish music fanatics in South East Queensland.
"I have no intention to stop playing, I've put the feelers out to find like-minded musicians to play with up there," he said.
"I'll really miss the music and the [Downside] dance itself, being able to play for people and see the generations of young people coming through."
Shy of Mr Charles' innings, David Dunbar has been a Tin Shed Rattler for 21 years, and is also the current band leader.
He also plays guitar, ukulele, sings, does the lagerphone demonstrations, and calls the dances.
He is quick to praise Mr Charles as a musician and valuable band member who gives advice freely.
"The man [Ian Charles] is such a sheer talent, he has timing, patience, a good manner with people, he's just a strong lead player," Mr Dunbar said.
"He's one of those personalities that gets along with everyone, he's always there and reliable."
Reg Dury will fill the shoes of Mr Charles as the band's tenor banjo player.
Mr Dury has been a Rattler for two years and has a background in classical music and rock.
The transition to Irish music is new for the guitarist, but he has valued the mentorship of Mr Charles.
"It's just amazing sitting next to him and listening to the way he phrases his music and expresses himself, it's been critical to my development," the Mr Dury said.
As Mr Charles makes the move up north, Mr Dury echoed the sentiments of other band members who are sad to see their longest-standing banjo player leave.
"Him as a person will be very much missed," Mr Dury said.
With an alumni of over 45 musicians, the Tin Shed Rattlers have seen members come and go, but the door is always open for new players to join.
The next Downside Bush Dance will be on April 6, and the dance begins at 8pm.
