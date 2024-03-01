Lighting strikes create havoc for Riverina firefighters right across region

Firefighters are monitoring several blazes across the Riverina after high lightning activity ripped through the region on Thursday night.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) responded to several reports of bushfires in the Riverina on Thursday night.
The biggest blaze is at Four Miles on Conargo Road with 412 hectares burnt to a crisp.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said crews responded to the fire, ignited by lightning, at about 4.45pm on Thursday. It was contained by 6pm.
Southeast of Wagga, 45 hectares was burnt through on Thursday night on Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba, also ignited by a lightning strike.
Crews responded to the fire at 6pm and it was contained a short time later.
MIA firefighters were also kept busy with lightning strikes, including a fire that spread through 98 hectares off Barellan Road at Barellan.
Firefighters are patrolling the areas.
Smaller blazes were also responded to across the region and RFS crews are on alert with a high fire danger rating in place for Friday for Coolamon, Junee, Lockhart and Wagga.
