'Families too scared to leave their homes': Rural crime inquiry in limbo

The NSW Police minister's response to calls for a regional crime inquiry has left a Riverina mayor feeling frustrated and disappointed.
In October 2023, the NSW Country Mayors Association launched a report at NSW Parliament House that detailed alarming levels of crime in rural, regional and remote local government areas when compared to metropolitan communities.
The data reported was generated by NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley, when pushed by Upper House MP Sarah Mitchell in Budget Estimates last week as to why she would not support the calls for an inquiry into regional crime, stated it was nothing more then a "talkfest".
Temora mayor, and NSW Country Mayors Association, deputy chair Rick Firman said while he doesn't believe the Riverina is among the areas most in need, the inquiry is important.
"There's certainly lots of areas across the state that are going OK but there are many areas that aren't," he said.
"It's disappointing and frustrating that our police minister is suggesting that it's nothing more than a 'talkfest', our regional and rural communities know it is anything but that.
"I've had a man nearly break down in tears to me sharing their frustration and I tell you what it certainly hits home when you hear that."
Cr Firman said the only way towards getting a different outcome is by making a change, hence what the inquiry would be doing.
"My view is overall, we alright - we still have our fair share of crime - but we're ok at the moment however, we still think this inquiry is very important because if we keep doing what we are doing, we kept getting what we are getting. Something has to give," he said.
Shadow Minister for Police Paul Toole said the lack of action is not fair.
"This is a minister who is failing our regional communities by turning a blind eye to what is happening," he said.
"We are seeing violent crimes occur on a regular basis, which is leaving families too scared to leave their homes.
"Criminal activity is rife in the regions. People are being bashed in their homes, knifed in their driveways and having cars stolen from their garages.
"Our country cops are doing the best they can, but they can't keep going on like this. A parliamentary inquiry would help to figure out what the core issues are and what our hardworking police need to combat this issue.
"The minister needs to step up. She is responsible for the policy settings on law and order and has so far failed to provide any direction."
In response, Ms Catley said the Labor government is committed to tackling regional crimes.
"The former police minister is obsessed with playing politics on issues and not on getting outcomes," she said.
"NSW Police are working around the clock to keep their community safe. They are the ones who are out there, seeing the things that most of us never will, and will never want to see.
"We know we need more police on the ground, that's why we announced we'll pay recruits to study. That's already seen applications to join the NSW Police Force double.
"We don't need politicians on Macquarie Street to tell us there's a problem. We know there is a problem and police are doing everything they can to address this.
"I don't want to see our police tied up in an inquiry and then wait for 18 months to get some recommendations, by then it'll be too late. We need to be acting and responsive now and that's exactly what the NSW Police Force is doing.
"Where there's a need, police will respond. We know police can surge resources; officers are highly mobile and can respond to incidents right across their local district.
"The NSW Government is focused on boosting frontline policing and getting more boots on the ground, particularly in regional NSW."
To report a crime, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
