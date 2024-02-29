Drunk council worker hit fire truck head-on driving into bushfire smoke

A Corowa council worker who drank four to five beers in 80 minutes crashed a grader head-on into a fire truck at a blaze a short time later.
Richard John Mazurak, 50, has admitted to negligent driving with an expired licence and drink-driving after blowing 0.09 on February 4.
A firefighter was injured during the crash and was taken to hospital.
Mazurak was contacted and picked up a grader from the council yards before driving to the location to create a fire break.
He arrived at the scene and spoke to firefighters before heading east on Bullecourt Road, to create the break near a railway line.
Police told Corowa Local Court on Thursday, February 29, that visibility then reduced.
"The wind has changed direction, causing the smoke to turn in the vicinity of the accused driving the grader," the court heard.
"The smoke has become thick, resulting in the visibility to become zero.
"The accused has stopped the grader due to the zero visibility."
There was a gap in the smoke and Mazurak continued to drive on Bullecourt Road but visibility was again lost.
Rural Fire Service volunteers had stopped their truck, but Mazurak continued despite the smoke.
He crashed into the stationary tanker, causing a 28-year-old fireman to hit his head on the firefighting vehicle.
The victim suffered facial injuries and was hospitalised.
Mazurak spoke to other RFS members before leaving.
Police went to his location and Mazurak underwent a breath test.
He blew 0.09 at the Corowa station and police noted he was "slightly" drunk.
He handed over his licence, which had expired on January 29.
The 50-year-old told police he'd had four to five Carlton Dry cans during the Sunday afternoon session, with his first at 1pm and last at 2.20pm.
Lawyer Glenn Moody entered guilty pleas to three charges on Mazurak's behalf.
He said he wanted to get material ahead of sentencing on March 28.
Mazurak was stood down after the incident, pending further investigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.