Spiked, alleged pursuit driver under police guard in Wagga hospital

A man is in Wagga Base Hospital under guard after a pursuit that police said only came to an end when the allegedly stolen vehicle slammed into another one.
A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly running from the scene of the crash on the Olympic Highway near Moorong Street on Thursday morning.
The silver Mercedes, which police believe to be stolen, was spotted heading north by Riverina Highway Patrol officers near The Rock around 10.10am.
Road spokes were deployed at Uranquinty, but it wasn't enough to stop the vehicle and a short-lived pursuit was initiated before it came to an end due to safety concerns.
The Mercedes was seen a short time later near the Olympic Highway at Wagga, near Moorong Street, where it crashed into another car.
"It was seen to collide with another vehicle, before the driver of the Mercedes stopped and ran from the scene," police said.
The driver - who police said was the lone occupant of the car - dropped the Mercedes and fled, but was arrested not far from the scene.
He remained under police guard on Thursday night after being taken to Wagga Base Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have been in the area at the time, is urged to contact Wagga police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
