Bridge of burden: Family issues rally call over construction woes

A young family behind an up-and-coming Riverina campdraft are being pushed to the brink amid an ongoing battle with the state government over the construction of a key bridge in the region's east.
Kinloch Wallendbeen Charity Campdraft organisers Andrew and Emma Sheridan have been locked in negotiations with Transport for NSW for many months over plans to construct a bridge over the Burley Griffin Way on their property.
The ageing bridge partially washed away in March 2021 amid ongoing wet weather, leading to its demolition, which caused major disruptions to motorists travelling across the region.
In October 2021, a temporary single-lane steel bridge was installed, restoring the major access link.
At about that time, the Sheridans purchased a rundown thoroughbred stud, only to find out just months later that TfNSW now had plans to construct a permanent bridge replacement on their property.
The couple, who have three young children, established their top-class equine facility for a range of horse disciplines, especially campdrafting, and opened the business in February 2023.
But since then, they have been plagued with difficulties, as ongoing works to build a permanent bridge replacement posed a serious threat to their business operations.
Mr Sheridan sought an independent equine report which found they could not safely operate the business during construction, due to health and safety concerns.
He said following earlier talks with TfNSW, the transport body agreed in writing that it would provide six weeks notice prior to commencing any works.
But Mr Sheridan said TfNSW failed to honour that agreement last week, when they gave just three days' notice that the works would resume on Monday, February 26.
"This has left Kinloch Equine in a position where events and clinics have to be postponed indefinitely," Mr Sheridan said.
"I've since phoned [member for Cootamundra] Steph Cooke's office and asked her to get in contact with the [transport] minister directly.
"I've asked that the minister halt construction immediately for the next six weeks, while the issues on the table are addressed."
Mr Sheridan said he was in negotiations with TfNSW on Thursday to try and work through the issue, and while giving them credit for trying to resolve the issue, he said they could not reach an agreement.
He said TfNSW sought to have the upcoming clinics in March be relocated, but Mr Sheridan said they could not agree to this.
"We're not prepared to do that based on the goodwill of our business," he said.
Mr Sheridan also raised concern that TfNSW failed to address the "major issues of health and safety of our staff and clinic participants".
He said this is not the first time TfNSW has caused troubles for the family and that they have already lost over $70,000 due to the Wallendbeen bridge project.
Mr Sheridan said the business can't take another year of such treatment and is now ramping up plans to stage a major protest against Transport for NSW with hopes to halt construction.
He said the protest will take place at the bridge at 10am on Saturday March 9.
"We're calling on the equine community to get behind us and show TfNSW small businesses can't be treated like they don't exist," Mr Sheridan said.
In a statement, a TfNSW spokesperson said the department is currently undertaking discussions to understand how it can "help minimise impacts to nearby businesses whilst this critical work is carried out on the new Wallendbeen Bridge".
"We thank the community for its patience and understanding while we complete this important project," the spokesperson said.
TfNSW said complex access and contractual negotiations have been taking place since March 2023.
"On February 23, 2024 TfNSW was able to confirm work to re-mobilise the site would be carried out from Monday February 26, 2024," the spokesperson said.
"This quick remobilisation will enable TfNSW to take advantage of the scheduled Australian Rail Track Corporation rail possession from Saturday March 9 to Monday March 11.
"Transport will be carrying out work alongside ARTC to progress work as quickly as possible to carry out key foundation work on the new bridge."
It's understood TfNSW can only carry out the works on two occasions in 2024 and that missing these would result in a further six-month delay on the project.
TfNSW also previously informed businesses impacted by the works that next steps for the Wallendbeen Bridge would require access to the rail line and that this would need to be carried out during an ARTC possession.
Between 2022 and 2024, TfNSW has held a number of drop-in sessions, and released notifications, media releases and other communications updating the community on the bridge building project.
