Kingston returns home to reunite with former Turvey Park teammates

ONE of Wagga's finest sporting exports made a rare return to the city this week.
Geoff Kingston is considered one of the greats of the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) before going on to enjoy a decorated career in sports media.
His glittering 130-game league career in the SANFL came to an early end due to a knee injury but he did enough by age 26 to etch his name into the history books.
Kingston kicked 301 goals in 130 games for West Torrens, earning selection in the SANFL Team of the Year on six occasions before eventually being inducted into the SANFL Hall of Fame.
Twice he signed with VFL clubs, Carlton and Richmond, before deciding to stay in Adelaide. He played 15 state games for South Australia and was named All Australian in 1961.
He has since been recognised with selection in the Riverina AFL Team of the Century.
Post football, Kingston covered some of the biggest sporting events across the world in his role as senior sports writer for The Advertiser in Adelaide.
Kingston this week got the opportunity to return to Wagga and catch up up with his old Turvey Park teammates for the first time in 50 years.
"I reckon it's been probably 50 years, 55 years," Kingston said.
"I've been living in Adelaide all that time basically and I've got a family there now.
"You kind of lose track with people if there is no real need to go back and my mum and dad left Wagga and came to Adelaide so there's no family here and the only tie I have really is the footy club and the friends that we had there.
"Occasionally they would go through Adelaide and we would catch up for a beer but not often because Adelaide's a bit off the beaten track."
Kingston got in touch with his former Turvey Park teammate Lou Cox, who with the help of Graham Gorrel, organised a reunion at The Rules Club on Thursday.
"It's been fantastic. Really fantastic. It's too long," Kingston said.
"It's lovely to talk a bit of bullshit. We're all a bit better now than we were then.
"I just marvel at people like Lou (Cox) and Graham (Gorrel) and Peter (Reid), who I haven't seen for 50 years and their recall of stuff, they've got a lot of cuttings and things like that, it's just a great reminder of life as it once was and where we've all come from.
"It's fantastic. I wish I'd done it more often, it's been really good. When we get together, it's almost like we seen each other last week. There's no tiptoeing around personalities or anything, it's wonderful.
"I don't like to live in the past but it's nice to visit it every now and again. It's been fantastic."
Kingston played his junior football at Turvey Park before making his senior debut at 16 and enjoying a couple of years in first grade before moving to Adelaide.
He has nothing but fond memories of growing up in Wagga.
"I've always remembered Wagga very fondly because when you look back through history and you come to a time now, I'm 83, and I don't hanker for the past but you kind of reflect a little bit as time goes by and they were good times, formative years," Kingston said.
"It's nice to be able to connect with the past and some of the guys here today. We were part of everybody's lives in those days and then we got older and moved away.
"Lou's done a fantastic job, and Graham too, to get everybody together. You don't want to do it every year of every five but just occasions like this because it was a very anchoring time for most of us growing up in Wagga in those days.
"They were our formative years and we were learning the principals of cohabitation and mateship and all that kind of stuff and it was easy living. There wasn't much TV, if any, there were very few phones so you were reliant on each other.
"There was a bit more of a community feel, I thought, so I'm not saying I missed it, or I longed for it, but whenever I come back, a time like this to catch up with these guys, it's fantastic."
Kingston's post football career in the media saw him serve as chief football writer for The Advertiser from 1979-1989.
He then went on to cover three Olympic Games, four Commonwealth Games, Wimbledon, US Masters, British Open, America's Cup as well as Test cricket and AFL.
"I think it's because somehow or other, through mum and dad, I wasn't afraid to take a chance," Kingston explained.
"I'll have a go. If I was confronted with something, I was I'm feeling nervous but I'll have a go.
"I had some very influential and supportive mentors in the football club who were very successful in business and were also presidents of the club. I studied accountancy for a couple of years and hated it.
"A cadet journalist drove of a cliff so a spot opened up for me. A four-year cadetship. So somebody's bad luck was my good luck.
"I did that cadetship, had a couple of good mentors...and gradually I ended up in the sporting department. So I spent 30 years there as a senior sports writer."
Kingston is proud of his career in the media, which also involved writing the autobiography of Andrew McLeod and biography of Bob Francis.
"I think so. I think when you look back and there's some things you think you might have done differently but without being too impertinent, it was a good career," he said.
"We pioneered sport television on Channel Seven. Saturdays and Sundays we did World of Sport on Channel Seven...which was the birthplace of that sporting television panel stuff.
"I was doing that, doing some radio and as I became a little bit more senior in the sporting department, I would travel overseas and cover major events."
Kingston is retired now but his return to Wagga reminded himself of his love for the city and the way of life associated with the place.
"I still pride myself on being a simple country boy from Wagga Wagga. It gives mates of mine the shits when I say it but I think I can look back on it with some pride," he said.
"I did well coming from Wagga with a pretty simple, basic family background, we didn't have money but I think the environment in Wagga was wonderful for kids growing up, particularly in a sporting environment because you can have a crack at anything and we did.
"The boys were just talking about how we were playing A grade basketball so we had a crack at everything. But nowadays if you so such propensity for a sport, you get channelled into that field but we played everything and you weren't asked to specialise in anything.
"There was no judgement, you just went out and had a bit of fun and there comes a point where someone goes 'you can play cricket' or 'you can play footy' and then you start to think yeah maybe."
