Two injured in Riverina highway collision, emergency services on scene

Paramedics are tending to two patients who have been injured in a crash on the Newell Highway east of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at Coonong Road, Morundah - between Narrandera and Jerilderie - about 1.20pm on Thursday following reports of a crash between two cars.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three ambulances responded to the scene along with RFS crews and police were they found two vehicles had collided.
The spokesperson said paramedics remain on scene where they are treating two patients involved in the crash who have both sustained minor injuries.
It was not immediately clear if either of the patients will require transportation to hospital.
The Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre is advising motorists to exercise caution when travelling in the area as traffic is affected by the crash in both directions.
More to come
