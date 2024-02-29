The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Pensioner outcry as Riverina council rate rises of up to 48 per cent flagged

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pensioner Christine Webb said if the proposed special rate variation is approved, in three years' time, she may have to pay more than $1000 extra per year. Pictures contributed
Pensioner Christine Webb said if the proposed special rate variation is approved, in three years' time, she may have to pay more than $1000 extra per year. Pictures contributed

A Riverina community leader has spoken out against proposed significant rate rise changes on the cards for her community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.