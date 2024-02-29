The Daily Advertiser
Seventy years on, Gordon and Fay have danced the decades away hand in hand

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 29 2024 - 7:00pm
Wagga's Fay and Gordon Mowbray will celebrate 70 years of marriage next week. Picture by les Smith
Wagga's Fay and Gordon Mowbray will celebrate 70 years of marriage next week. Picture by les Smith

From dancing the decades away to travelling the world side by side, Gordon and Fay Mowbray have spent the last 70 years making irreplaceable memories together.

