Starr duo to miss do-or-die clash against South Wagga

Kooringal will be without brothers Hamish and Zach Starr as they look to keep their season alive this weekend against South Wagga.
The Colts face the Blues in an elimination final at McPherson Oval with the winner to play either Wagga City or Wagga RSL in the preliminary final, while it's the end of the season for the loser.
The brothers missed the Colts loss last weekend against the Cats due to the West Wyalong knockout and Kooringal coach Keenan Hanigan confirmed that the duo wouldn't be returning to the side to face the Blues through unavailability.
Hamish has played a key role with both bat and ball this season while Zach has also been a regular contributor each week.
Hanigan admitted it was a huge blow to not have the pair in for their clash with the Blues, but believed they had the depth to cover their loss.
"Obviously it's two big losses," Hanigan said.
"They are quality players and we all know that, but we've got to pick two blokes that will come in and do a job for our team.
"Whoever we pick we will have faith in getting the job done and we'll back them 100 per cent.
"Finals cricket is a funny game and anything can happen."
It's not all bad news for the Colts with Hanigan also revealing that pace bowler Darcy Irvine would make his way back into the side for the clash against South Wagga.
It's been a tough couple of weeks for the Colts who enter the elimination final after a horror run which has seen them lose their last three games.
Hanigan noted the slump from his team and admitted his side just had to find a way to get over the Blues this weekend.
"Obviously the last month has been very disappointing," he said.
"About a month ago we were a big chance of finishing top two, but things haven't gone to plan and we've lost the last three weeks which is very disappointing leading into a final.
"But we've got to find a way to turn it around this week because it's do-or-die."
Hanigan believed that availability had definitely had an impact on their performances over the past month and said inconsistency within the lineup was far from ideal at this time of the season.
"Last month we seemed to have two, three sometimes four players out and you just can't do that at this time of year," he said.
"You've got to find some consistency in your team and at the moment that hasn't happened, that's probably where we've lacked to be honest."
The Blues enter the game with momentum on their side after winning their last three games.
They will welcome back captain-coach Joel Robinson for the clash while Luke Gerhard will also miss the game through unavailability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.