Wagga triple threat Ella makes big break with world-famous backdrop

From Wagga dance studios, to the Central Coast and aboard cruise ships, a young Wagga performer has just landed the biggest gig of her career so far.
Dancer, singer and actor Ella Fitzpatrick has started rehearsals for her Opera Australia debut in the upcoming production of musical classic West Side Story on Sydney Harbour.
She says that this contract sets her up for a career in musical theatre, the path she has been pursuing since she was four years old.
"It's hard for some dancers to break into that industry circle, but once you're in, you're in. Your name is being thrown around by dance companies," the triple threat said.
"It can take years, but you have to keep going and not give up."
At 15, Ms Fitzpatrick moved from Wagga to the Central Coast to study dance and musical theatre full time.
She was forced to stop full-time training when COVID-19 hit and limited career opportunities across the industry for several years.
After working as a performer on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Ms Fitzpatrick successfully auditioned for a prized contract in West Side Story with the principal opera company in Australia.
"The people I'm dancing next to, you never know if they will be directing one day," she said.
Ms Fitzpatrick will grace the outdoor stage in Sydney Harbour in character as Pauline in nightly performances from March 22 to April 21.
She will also do a quick costume change to join the cast in one of the show's most iconic performances, America.
"I'm feeling very lucky because not many people get to do that," she said.
Dianne Dolbel trained and mentored Ms Fitzpatrick during her time on the Central Coast, and says that the Opera Australia contract is a job that all young dancers are striving for.
"I was bursting with pride and joy ... I know that this debut is going to be the first of many really special jobs that she is able to land," the dance teacher said.
Ms Dolbel is a former musical theatre performer, and "couldn't believe it" when she first saw Ms Fitzpatrick dance.
"I couldn't wait to start teaching her [Ms Fitzpatrick], she moves like water" she said.
"She's quite undeniable, because she's smart, determined, gritty, she'll work herself really hard."
West Side Story was first performed on Broadway in 1957, and is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
The Opera Australia adaption is directed by international director Francesca Zambello and uses the choreography from the original production.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.