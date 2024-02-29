The Daily Advertiser
Wagga businesses to get the party started on the block

By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 29 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Gather Riverina founders Ash Gillogly from With Love, Rachel Fowler from The Press and Millie Hobbs from Works for You. Picture by Les Smith
An array of one-time offerings from mimosas in stores to permanent jewellery pop-up stations will be available across Wagga on Saturday.

