Newly-crowned Wiradjuri Drag Queen on escaping to world of glitter and glam

Behind the glitz and glam, Wagga's amateur drag scene is made up of people who practice cartwheels in their bedrooms and seek a momentary escape from the real world.
Last year, Wagga local Rhyley John entered his first drag competition in a bid to see if it was a hobby he'd like to pick up.
A year of DIY rehearsals later, and just two weeks out from the 2024 Wagga Mardi Gras, and the 21-year-old's drag act Sapphire Quartz took out the crown the Wiradjuri Drag Pageant on February 24.
"I kind of spent the last year going, I don't know if it's what I want to do, but I kept on buying [costuming]," the Wagga local said.
"At first I was stunned, I didn't believe it [winning the pageant]. Waking up the next day I thought it didn't feel real."
In its third year, the Wiradjuri pageant is a competition open to amateur performers who have a connection to Wiradjuri land.
Judged by the previous winner, the drag queens are scored on performance aspects including lip sync, crowd interaction and costuming.
Mr John is an aspiring actor and says that performing as Sapphire Quartz is like a form of method acting that takes him away from the chaos of real life.
"When I'm in drag, I don't feel any of the other thoughts I feel when I'm not in drag," the 21-year-old said.
"You can use drag, not to fully escape all your issues, but it feels like you get to live a different life."
Like most drag queens, the "different life" of Sapphire Quartz is one of exaggeration, burlesque, and $400 wigs.
"It's such a great way to go between expressing masculinity and femininity," the pageant winner said.
"Don't take life too seriously, that's what drag is, you're there to have fun."
The win has secured Sapphire Quartz gigs at The Curious Rabbit in Wagga, and a place at the major drag festival Drag'd Out in Beechworth in November.
Founder and host of the Wiradjuri Drag Pageant Rose Quartz has been a key figure in the Wagga drag scene, and also acted as a mentor to Sapphire Quartz who she says has "completely grown".
She also believes people are drawn to drag as a form of escapism.
"I think we are living in an incredibly turbulent climate with a lot of emotions and feelings going around all the time," the drag queen said.
"They [drag performers] get to become this other entitity and escape into this fabulous world of glitter and sequins ... to find a little bit of happiness in a rather chaotic world."
Despite recently making the move to Melbourne, Rose Quartz still returns to her hometown of Wagga to support fellow performers and wishes to grow the event in following years - something she says that Wagga is "ready for".
"I think that Wagga has come a long way since I was a young man exploring my sexual identity in Wagga, and it's definitely ready," she said.
Ms Quartz says that the future of drag relies on opportunities for performers to practice their crafts and hopes that the pageant will continue to act as this platform.
"Eventually this is going to be so talked about in the town, it is going to be a staple in Wagga for the queer community." she said.
"The Wiradjuri Drag Pageant is a beautiful thing, and it's here to stay."
