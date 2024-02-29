Barton hopes Farrer can use experience to their advantage against Riverina

FARRER League coach Claudia Barton hopes experience can come to the fore in Friday night's representative exhibition match at Eqex Stadium.
Riverina and Farrer League's representative teams will go head-to-head over four 10 minute quarters as a curtain raiser to the Super Netball trial between Giants and Mavericks in Wagga.
The concept was to see both 2023 Team of the Years go head-to-head but availability has proven a bigger obstacle for Farrer.
While there will be several faces missing from last year's Team of the Year, Barton believes Farrer possesses a nice mix that should prove more than competitive.
"We're still getting our team together," Barton explained.
"I think because of the clash between girls playing footy, the travel and everything, it's hard for girls to commit. The game is at 5pm, and if you're working or travelling it makes it a little bit harder to get there as well.
"I know we obviously don't have our original squad but we've still got some strong players. I know that all the girls that are playing are quite competitive as well. So that's always a good thing.
"Obviously the Riverina team have got a lot of their original players that have said yes so I guess it will be interesting to see where we match up."
Farrer League will boast two of the region's most experienced shooters with Coleambally's Lauren Pound and The Rock-Yerong Creek coach Caren Hugo set to starting in the attacking circle.
Barton will be joined by the likes of Marilyn Brooks Medal winner Ashleigh O'Leary and Temora premiership player Ella Finemore in defence, while the likes of Northern Jets sisters Sharnie and Keisha McLean will go through the centre court.
"I think both ends of the court are quite strong," Barton said.
"We've got age on our side, and the girls will probably kill me for saying that, down the shooting end. With that comes a lot of maturity on the netball court as well.
"I suppose it's with any sport if you have that maturity there, it's very different to someone who is very youthful and can run laps. Agility is very different to how you play the game. I think that will definitely be a strength.
"Lauren Pound and Caren Hugo are great players and both of them are amongst the top shooters in the Farrer League so that's very exciting.
"At the other end, having Ella is a strength, her height is very handy as well. Even if that means I have to take myself off and coach from the sideline that will be beneficial as well.
"Obviously we've got little speedsters sisters in the centre court with Sharnie and Keisha McLean so they will work well naturally together. We've got some strengths throughout the court, which is exciting.
"Coming together, they're a good group of girls and I know they all have respect for each other on the court as well, so I think that's always a benefit going forward."
Barton expects the shorter quarters of 10 minutes will also take some adjusting to.
"The 10 minute quarters will be interesting as well. Going from playing 15 minutes, having five minutes taken off each quarter will feel very, very different," she said.
"You've got to get into it straight away otherwise you could be left behind. If we start strong straight away, I think it will be a great game. I suppose it depends on how they start as well."
While it hasn't been easy putting a team together, Barton is happy to be representing the Farrer League and showcasing the region's netball on such a big stage.
"It would have been more beneficial to prepare a little bit more and have the team set it stone but taking all that out of it, I think it will be good to showcase local talent amongst local talent," she said.
"You have all the younger girls, the next generation of netballers coming through that will be going to that game so that's the next highlight for them that it's achievable and that's the next stepping stone for them."
Claudia Barton (coach), Caren Hugo, Lauren Pound, Keisha McLean, Sharnie McLean, Courtney Hagedoorn, Ashleigh O'Leary, Jasmine Condliffe, Ella Finemore, Claudia Barton
