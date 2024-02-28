The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We haven't forgotten': Wagga '78er on police role at Mardi Gras march

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
February 28 2024 - 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Ray Goodlass has marched in every Sydney Mardi Gras parade since the historic 1978 protest. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga's Ray Goodlass has marched in every Sydney Mardi Gras parade since the historic 1978 protest. Picture by Les Smith

Police will march at Sydney Mardi Gras this year after a compromise was reached on Tuesday - but it's a move that Wagga activist and 78er Ray Goodlass has long advocated for.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.