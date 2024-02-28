Wagga leap year birthday legends team up for celebrations and mighty cause

Georgia Cox and Harry Mangelsdorf have been competing their whole lives to have the limelight on their shared birthday.
The leap year babies both arrived on February 29, 2000, and while Ms Cox always knew Mr Mangelsdorf as the guy who stole her birthday, it wasn't until they were paired for a charity event that he found out about their birthday drama - and now the duo are working together for a grand cause.
Singing partners give the performance of their lives in Wagga Takes Two to raise funds for one of 10 charities each chosen by the "celebrities".
The daring duo both turn 24 on Thursday and have been putting in the work in the lead-up to their big performance - Ms Cox as the celebrity, and Mr Mangelsdorf as her mentor.
"The two leap years that followed after the day we were born [Harry] was getting his picture taken in The Daily Advertiser and my grandmother called and said; 'excuse me, there's another child that's been born on the same day that doesn't get put in the paper," Georgia said.
"So now it's this running joke that we've had about our birthdays that maybe we will get a feature together."
The pair has been putting in the work to ensure their fundraising is a success, with all proceeds going to Willans Hill School, where Georgia works as a teacher's aid.
"We had a teacher from Willans Hill School participate [in 2023] and it just done such amazing things for the school community," Georgia said.
"It was a great opportunity to put our students on the map a little bit because sometimes it's a little bit hard to get our kids seen as they would in a mainstream setting and it's equally as important that they do."
Georgia has big plans for the school with the funds raised, amplifying the school's inclusivity.
"The funds that I raise, we would really like to put towards extending our school hall and putting in a life because we utilise it a lot for school events and for community events and some of our students can't access it and it's really hard to advocate for inclusion in the community when we aren't actually totally inclusive ourselves," she said.
Working well together, Harry and Georgia have been practising a song and choreography for the big night.
Georgia, as well as other entrants in the musical quest, will run fundraisers in the lead-up to the main event in April.
It is the first time Georgia will be taking the big stage to perform something like this and to say she is nervous would be an understatement.
