Man accused of threats to shoot down Albury plane faces court

A man will return to court in April after allegedly threatening to shoot down an Albury plane.
Wild allegedly warned he had a gun and would use it to damage planes.
Police attended the airport about 7.50pm on the day before attending a Walsh Street home about 11pm.
They seized firearms, ammunition and pepper spray.
Wild faces charges of making a demand with threats to destroy or damage and aircraft, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit, and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
Wild was bailed after the incident.
Lawyer Charles Morgan did not enter a plea before registrar Wendy Howard in Albury court on Wednesday, February 28.
Wild will return on April 23.
