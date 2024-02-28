One dead, road closed as investigation into Riverina crash gets underway

A man has died and police are investigating what led to the fatal crash in the Hilltops region.
Emergency services were called to Murringo Road, east of Young, around midday on Wednesday.
Thy were responding to reports of a car having left the road and hitting a tree at Nangara, around 10 kilometres from the cherry capital,
According to police, NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated a man, who tragically died at the scene.
While he is yet to be formally identified, police believe the man was aged in his 50s.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said multiple appliances were sent to the incident and residents have reported witnessing a huge emergency services.
Murringo Road, between Apps Lane and Murringo Gap Road, remained closed in both directions late on Wednesday.
Hilltops Council advised travellers to divert along Moppity Road or Chews Lane.
Motorists were also advised to avoid the area and allow extra travel time.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
