International field arrives for biggest and best Women's Pro-Am yet

GOLFING talent from across the world has arrived in Wagga ready for the biggest and best edition of the WPGA Women's Pro-Am yet.
A field of 48, up 12 on last year's inaugural event, will hit the fairways of Wagga Country Club on Thursday for the opening round of the $50,000 WPGA Pro-Am.
Former British Masters champion Lydia Hall headlines a field that also boasts talented Australian Karis Davidson as well as golfers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Japan, Thailand, Korea and New Zealand.
Sydney golfer Amy Chu is one of many players returning for a second crack at the Wagga Pro-Am. She finished in seventh spot last year, three shots off winner Jordan O'Brien.
Chu arrives in Wagga in good form, having finished runner up at The Athena in Melbourne last weekend and hopes she can carry that form into Thursday and Friday.
"It was pretty good. A good couple of days with the girls, being able to play competitively is always good," Chu said.
"I'm coming in with pretty good form so I'm hoping to continue that but obviously the main struggle out there will be the heat so staying hydrated and manage yourself playing in the heat."
Chu was one of a number of players to hit Wagga Country Club for a practice round on Wednesday in what she hoped and described as 'blowing out the cobwebs'.
Emma Ash, a top 10 finisher from last year, impressed by firing a six under round.
Chu expects a score of eight under over the two days will be enough to claim the title.
"Obviously everyone would like to come in and win but just being able to play and post a good score is always pretty good," Chu said.
"I think anything between five to eight under would probably win over the two days.
"I've been playing obviously pretty well but all the Webex events have been just great to get out and play. Obviously playing mixed events, I would say they have been a bit harder, playing against the men, but the female only events have been pretty good."
Chu, who hails from The Australian in Sydney, has played a lot of golf at Wagga through her junior days.
She believes the $50,000 Wagga Women's Pro-Am is great for golf.
"For sure, the more the merrier. Just being able to play, especially in female only fields is good and just being able to come out to Wagga, it such a great town," she said.
"I think it's good for people to check out other courses as well because I feel a lot of country courses are pretty good and not a lot of people know about them so being able to travel around NSW as well, staying away from the typical top courses is really good.
"Wagga's always been pretty good, I've played here from the Jack Newton junior days, so it's good to be back."
There will be two shotgun starts on Thursday with players teeing off at 7.30am and 1pm. It will be the same on Friday but with the leaders grouped together in the afternoon.
Spectators are encouraged to attend both days at Wagga Country Club and entry is free.
