Reynoldson excited for exhibition representative clash against Farrer League

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Ash Reynoldson is excited to take the court in Friday's exhibition representative clash between the Riverina and Farrer League's.
The showcase game will feature the top players from both competitions and will provide an entertaining contest ahead of the Super Netball pre-season clash between Giants and Mavericks.
The two teams last went head-to-head in 2018 and Reynoldson said she was looking forward to the rare representative opportunity.
"Yeah it's very exciting," Reynoldson said.
"Not a lot of people have the opportunity to play in it so I'm not taking it for granted.
"It will be a strong game and a very good experience."
The team is a mix of players from five clubs with both the Goannas and Griffith having three representatives in the side.
Reynoldson was hopeful that the team would gel pretty well in the contest, but admitted that a planned training session wasn't able to eventuate.
"Everyone plays pretty similar when we play against each other so we kind of get a gist of how each other plays," she said.
"We tried to organise a training session but everyone was a bit busy, but hopefully we'll be fine on the day."
The defender will have teammates Phoebe Wallace and Ava Moller playing alongside her on Friday and she believed having a few familiar faces in the same team would be beneficial for the clash against the Farrer League.
"Yeah definitely," she said.
"I'm in defence and then Phoebe is mid-court and Ava is shooting, so it's good to have that variety down the court."
There has been a lot of hype ahead of the event on Friday and Reynoldson said she was excited to play in front of what will be a massive crowd at Equex Centre.
"It'll be such a good experience and I'm very excited," she said.
"I think they were selling 1000 tickets and there's lots of people waiting.
"Then with the live-stream as well, it'll be massive."
MCUE's A grade squad will play in a trial game against Charles Sturt University on March 14 ahead of their Good Friday clash against Wagga Tigers.
The Goannas also had a winning start to their Premier League campaign last Wednesday as they were able to grab a comfortable 52-27 win against Reddies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.