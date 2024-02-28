The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Riverina RFS firefighters join in Victorian bushfire fight

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 28 2024 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Region NSW RFS firefighters join in Victorian bushfire fight. Picture by NSW RFS
Southern Region NSW RFS firefighters join in Victorian bushfire fight. Picture by NSW RFS

Firefighters from across the Riverina have joined the Victorian bushfire fight after they were deployed to the affected communities west of Ballarat on Tuesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.