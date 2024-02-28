Riverina RFS firefighters join in Victorian bushfire fight

Firefighters from across the Riverina have joined the Victorian bushfire fight after they were deployed to the affected communities west of Ballarat on Tuesday morning.
The Bayindeen fire began at Mount Cole on Thursday and had burnt through more than 16,000 hectares of land by the end of Saturday.
It has so far destroyed several Victorian homes and displaced residents across more than 25 towns who were told to evacuate on Sunday.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) personnel were called to action on Monday night with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting hot temperatures for Victoria on Wednesday causing concern over worsening conditions.
On Tuesday the RFS personnel who put their hands up to help departed Wagga on Tuesday monring, assembling in Albury before arriving at Ballarat.
They will join Fire and Rescue NSW and multiple Victorian agencies and are expected to spend the next five days on Victorian grounds.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said 17 firefighters from across the Riverina District were deployed - travelling in five tankers and a command vehicle.
They form a 125-strong team of personnel from all over the state including the multi-agency Incident Management Team and five Strike Teams.
Riverina firefighting trucks from Burrumbuttock, Mullengandra, Walla Walla, Yarragundry and Widgelli were deployed and the 17 personnel come from various brigades.
