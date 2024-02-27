The Daily Advertisersport
'Great Finn': Jenkins enjoying sensational breakout season at Wagga City

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 27 2024 - 6:30pm
Finn Jenkins has enjoyed a sensational breakout season at Wagga City, the 16-year-old leads the minor premiers for wickets taken with 26. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
The rise of Wagga City's 16-year-old pace bowler Finn Jenkins is one of the feel good stories of the season.

