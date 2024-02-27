'Great Finn': Jenkins enjoying sensational breakout season at Wagga City

The rise of Wagga City's 16-year-old pace bowler Finn Jenkins is one of the feel good stories of the season.
The talented youngster returned to his junior club at the start of the season from St Michaels and he has since gone on to become one of the most dangerous bowlers in the competition.
Jenkins took 26 wickets in the regular season to sit as the leading wicket taker for the Cats and he was also the most successful pace bowler in the competition sitting just behind Wagga RSL spin pair Sam Perry (30 wickets) and Sam Smith (28) in the overall standings.
It's an awesome accomplishment for such a young player and while proud of his achievement, Jenkins has his eyes firmly set on taking down the Bulldogs this weekend in the qualifying final.
"Yeah it's pretty good," Jenkins said.
"I rate the performance and I think I've worked hard throughout the season.
"The boys have really worked hard to get into the finals and I feel it's been a great team effort.
"It's great to get a solo performance out of that as well, but overall we've just got to work hard and build into the grand final and hopefully get something great out of it."
The teenager has only gone wicket-less on three occasions this season and he picked up his best figures of 3-8 in the Cats round one clash against the Saints.
Jenkins said it was a bit hard to believe the success he's had this season but believed that confidence had played a major part in his performances .
"I thought of it as a long term goal and I wanted to really be up there," he said.
"But I thought if I really work hard throughout the season and bowl as many balls as I can at training then I can have confidence going into the game.
"As long as I have confidence then I think I'm ready to do anything and to get those wickets it means a lot.
"To get to finals is really good and hopefully we can make something out of it."
There's a spot in the grand final on the line against RSL this weekend and Jenkins admitted he's got some mixed feelings ahead of the big game.
"I think the nerves will settle in eventually when I get closer to the game," he said.
"But I feel we've got to go in with confidence and just believe we can do it because you don't get the opportunity to go straight into the grand final everyday.
"It's good to play in a grand final and hopefully we can go straight through as we've been building up for this as a team."
Jenkins was part of the Cats Twenty20 premiership side that defeated RSL last month and he believed that experience would give him and the side some extra confidence heading into this weekend's game.
"Yeah I think it does," he said.
"I think having experience under your belt in finals helps especially when you are playing the same team.
"As a team we have experience against their batters and bowlers so we know what we are going to have to face.
"We've played a variety of games against them and we just have to go in knowing our plan, stick with it and keep working hard."
Jenkins isn't the only young bowler at the Cats having a major impact this season with Louis Grigg (22 wickets) and Gus Coles (17 wickets) also starring with the ball.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson has great belief in the trio as they have bowled 272 overs between the three of them this season.
