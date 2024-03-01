Live the lifestyle you want in Gobbagombalin

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This immaculate property offers more than just a beautiful home; it provides a lifestyle that many desire. Gobbagombalin is known for its family-friendly atmosphere with parks, playgrounds, and walking tracks, all within easy reach.
The striking facade welcomes you, surrounded by well-maintained gardens and manicured lawns, setting the tone for the rest of the home.
Inside a spacious master bedroom awaits, complete with an enormous walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite.
Adjacent is a second living room provides extra space, ideal for families.
The open plan kitchen, meals, and living area is the heart of the home, featuring stone benchtops, beautiful cabinetry, and high-end appliances, including a 900mm induction cooktop and oven.
Outside the undercover entertainment area is perfect for gatherings, while a thoughtfully designed seating area at the back of the yard offers a cozy spot for fire buckets and entertaining.
The pristine gardens and lawns, equipped with an automatic irrigation system, along with a large garden shed, complete the outdoor space.
Additional features include evaporative cooling and gas heating for year-round comfort.
This home could certainly pass as being brand new, feeling inviting, luxurious and of course homely. Don't wait for your chance to view this beautiful property.
