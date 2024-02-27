The Daily Advertiser
Avoiding farming family heartbreak top of Wagga session agenda

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 28 2024 - 8:15am, first published February 27 2024 - 8:00pm
Fifth-generation farmer and Wagga solicitor Maggie Orman from Orman Solitors is passionate about helping the farming community. Picture by Les Smith
Fifth-generation farmer and Wagga solicitor Maggie Orman from Orman Solitors is passionate about helping the farming community. Picture by Les Smith

For over two decades Maggie Orman has seen the mess families are left in due to a lack of succession planning.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

