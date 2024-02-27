Avoiding farming family heartbreak top of Wagga session agenda

For over two decades Maggie Orman has seen the mess families are left in due to a lack of succession planning.
The fifth-generation farmer and Wagga-based solicitor has seen families divided and assets lost, which is why she is doing her bit to ensure farmers are prepared.
Ms Orman is among the guest speakers set to run a free farmers' succession planning seminar hosted by Orman Solitors in collaboration with Shaw and Partners and GENFOCUS Business Advisors.
It is an opportunity for farmers to get the full run-down of how to succession plan while being able to ask about legal, business and financial advice.
Ms Orman said attendees will benefit from the insight of all speakers.
"I've seen many examples over my 20 years experience where people are left in dreadful positions where things haven't been structured properly, where things haven't been organised - especially wills and farms," she said.
"People have died and families have been left in a hell of a lot of a mess. "
From repairable fights to unprepared-for responsibilities to property loss, poor succession planning or lack thereof can have huge effects.
"There are dreadful consequences, sometimes people are left with properties going in different directions, so people are left with properties they didn't know they were left with" Ms Orman said.
"Also, there's other assets being transferred because wills haven't been organised properly, people are left without any, sometimes family provision act claims take place, all sorts of things can happen which no one has actually planned for."
Ms Orman said as a farmer she feels passionate about doing her bit to help her community.
"I deal with a lot of farmers, I have a farming background. I am a farmer also and I'm from a long generation of farmers. I think I'm a fifth-generation farmer and I'm really passionate about it," she said.
""I like to see succession planning done well so that the next generation of farmers can take over and family relationships are kept intact.
"The Succession plan needs to fair and just and involve all of the parties.
The event is tailored for farm owners seeking to transition their farming operations and next-generation farmers gearing up to assume leadership roles.
This workshop will provide valuable guidance and resources.
During the workshop, the team will cover the importance of succession planning, legal and financial considerations, and effective communication strategies within the family.
The experienced speakers will share their expertise and real-life examples to help farmers navigate this often complex process.
The free workshop will run on Friday, March 22, from 10am at the Wagga RSL Club.
Farmers attending are encouraged to come prepared with questions, as the workshop aims to create an interactive space where participants can engage with the speakers and each other
Space is limited and guests are asked to reserve their seat by March 15 by contacting Genfocus on 02 6232 0400 or concierge@genfocus.com.au.
