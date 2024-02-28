Your say: We're your constituents and our views matter too, Mr McCormack

I am writing in response to Mr McCormack's accusations in a recent article (Conflict between Wagga protesters, MP reaches boiling point at peace ceremony, dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 26). It is shameful that the MP would blatantly lie and distort the truth.
Sundays for Peace maintains its objective, wanting Michael to perform his role and represent his constituents' views in parliament. While voicing our concerns for the innocent people of Gaza, we have been attending events which correlate with our peace message.
It is unfortunate Michael is misusing public resources by asking several police officers to attend whenever we attend. Despite his claims, this is before any chanting has occurred and police officers can attest to this.
Finally, Michael's claims of people "covering his office" and "sending pictures of deceased babies" are asinine.
His constituents have sent through concerned letters in which they have mentioned the crimes perpetrated against innocent Palestinian children and provided primary media sources as evidence for these claims.
Michael's attempt to misconstrue the truth is a reflection of his stance against protesters as he publicly has stated "ANY form of protest... is condemned and abhorred" as well as his disappointing disregard for innocent human life.
Bob Montgomery (DA Letters, February 19) spoke of "Spreading Falsehoods about Renewables".
Wind power from these turbines will apparently recover their cost in seven months! I find this hard to believe in the light of the following.
Mark P Mills wrote an article on this very subject that was re-printed in the US Wall Street Journal on Oct 15, 2019.
His headline read "If You Want 'Renewable Energy', Get Ready to Dig".
He goes on to say "building one wind turbine requires 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete and 45 tons of plastic.
"Renewable power sources are built from non-renewable materials.
"Cobalt and lithium are not renewable and are only available in a limited number of countries and if electric cars largely replace conventional vehicles the production of these rare earth metals will have to go up 20-fold.
"Last year a Dutch government sponsored study found that the Netherlands' green ambitions would require a large proportion of global minerals without counting anyone else in.
"Building enough wind turbines to supply half the world's electricity would require nearly two billion tons of coal to produce the concrete and steel, along with billion barrels of oil to make the composite blades.
"Add to this the proposed elimination in the long term, of coal fired power stations and there will not be enough power to supply all the electric cars that that are envisaged."
Our electric cars are being charged by coal-fired and hydro-electric power. What a joke.
The insurance companies are deserting electric cars because increasing numbers of them are catching fire along with ebikes.
The embarrassing blackouts are already happening in Victoria. Buy your generators now everyone, because if this foolishness continues you will need them.
What country in the world is prepared to deny its citizens reliable energy from sources in its own backyard whilst it pours billions into unreliable sources that only work when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing?
Our industrial capacity, and the jobs that go with it are slowly being eroded and the cost of energy has risen dramatically since this started. Check your energy accounts people.
Senator Kennedy from the US government has pointed out that the USA intends to spend (wait for it) $50 trillion to achieve net zero, and when asked would this keep the temperature below the desired 1.5 deg C the proponents of clean energy had no answer for him.
So renewables are cheaper than what we have are they? You've got to be kidding me.
This scenario is neither simple, environmentally friendly or cheap as has been claimed.
Modern nuclear fusion power, small modular nuclear reactors and/or clean coal along with our well-proven hydroelectricity are still the logical options.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.