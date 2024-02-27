The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

CCTV released as police investigate assault that saw man airlifted

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV released as police investigate assault that saw man airlifted
CCTV released as police investigate assault that saw man airlifted

The drivers or passengers in two compact cars seen driving towards a bridge could hold clues key to a serious attack in the southern Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.