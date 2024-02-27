CCTV released as police investigate assault that saw man airlifted

The drivers or passengers in two compact cars seen driving towards a bridge could hold clues key to a serious attack in the southern Riverina.
Police on Tuesday released CCTV footage taken from the main street of Moama that has unearthed potential leads in the investigation that saw a man airlifted after the home invasion.
A 23-year-old man was hit in the back of the head after answering the door of an Annie Court home around 6am on January 29, police said.
He was left with serious head injuries, while the home was robbed of a mobile phone and a purse that contained a wallet and cash.
The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and later flown from Echuca Hospital to Melbourne's The Alfred.
The footage released by Murray River Police District - who are investigating the attack under Strike Force Kinkuna - on Monday highlights two vehicles seen crossing the bridge into Victoria on Sunday, January 28.
"Police would like to speak to the occupants of a black Ford Focus or an orange Toyota Corolla driving along Meninya Street, Moama with no numberplates into Echuca," police said.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
