Eyes fall on '210' for central investment

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR
Since hitting the market four weeks ago 'Two Ten Fitzmaurice' has captured the attention of buyers, especially those looking for an city central investment.
The reason? The property epitomises the perfect blend of central convenience and contemporary sophistication, presenting itself as a pristine residence that exudes a brand-new aura according to Fitzpatricks' agent Mathew Longmore.
For the astute investor the properties central location is key to demand, alongside its well thought through design.
"The property is city living in a country location," Mr Longmore said. "The design has packed so much home into a thoughtful floorplan, and all of this, just metres from Wagga's food and cultural delights."
The property unfolds with a meticulously designed layout featuring a master bedroom that serves as a luxurious retreat, complete with a lavish ensuite and a walk-in robe. Two additional queen-sized bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes, offer ample space for family members or guests.
The kitchen, a focal point of modern living, has stone bench-tops and top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, electric oven, and integrated dishwasher.
The open-plan living area creates a welcoming and functional space, facilitating daily activities and socialising.
Practicality meets comfort with reverse cycle heating and cooling, zoned to all rooms, ensuring optimal comfort throughout the changing seasons.
Floating floors grace the living areas, providing a contemporary aesthetic, while plush carpeting in the bedrooms adds an extra layer of comfort.
The single garage, featuring remote and internal access, seamlessly combines convenience and security.
Outdoor living is equally delightful, with low-maintenance landscaped gardens surrounding the property and a private pergola beckoning for alfresco entertaining.
The laundry, complete with a third toilet, enhances the home's practicality, offering excellent storage solutions throughout.
Notably, the property boasts a 2.7m ceiling height on both levels, creating an expansive atmosphere and a sense of airiness.
Security and peace of mind are paramount, provided by the secure gated facility with remote access. The property's quarterly 'Neighbourhood Association' levies of $325 underscore a commitment to maintaining a harmonious living environment, adding an extra layer of assurance for residents.
Beyond the property's confines, residents can relish in the outstanding lifestyle offerings of Central Wagga with a plethora of restaurants and cafes, shopping outlets, and the Murrumbidgee River walking track nearby.
