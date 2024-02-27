Hunter makes record books in Tour de Riverina's first ever dead heat

Teenage Wagga cyclist Hunter Behnke created history over the weekend as he was declared a joint winner in the first dead heat in Tour de Riverina history.
Behnke was battling with Shepparton Cycling Club's Jarrod O'Brien at the conclusion of the 54.6km event and the pair crossed the line in an identical time of 1:17:22.
The teenage rider said he had nothing left to give at the conclusion of the event and we wondered where the energy came from to kick a second time.
"I was giving it my all when I had to kick that last time," Behnke said.
"I had absolutely nothing left in the tank, it was spare power from somewhere."
Behnke said the finish was investigated for a while before he and O'Brien were eventually declared joint winners of the second leg of the tour.
"I think it was about 15-20 minutes," he said.
"They showed all the commissaire's and they couldn't decide so they ended up calling it a dead heat."
The win in the Raymond Jarratt Handicap is Behnke's first in the series and he said it was great to get some reward for a lot of hard work in recent months.
"I'm super stoked," he said.
"I've started to put more effort into my cycling and it's really starting to show at the moment which is great.
"I'm super happy with it as it's my first win ever in a Tour de Riverina race."
Behnke took off in bunch three and he admitted it was a pretty decent effort from the 14-strong group who managed to get themselves in contention for victory.
"We started off not well as we had a pretty heavy headwind on the way out," he said.
"But the boys were just rolling exceptionally well out to the turnaround and that's when it hit us.
"All the boys slowed it up and were attacking and defending themselves, I tried to attack a couple of times but got chased back by Dave Mann from Albury.
"Then towards the end it was great, we had an attack from a guy and he was gone.
"But then around the next corner there he was as he must've blown himself up and as I came around I was sitting about third wheel.
"It came down to the sprint and I got the kick and was sitting in first but then Jarrod happened to come around me.
"I was like oh crap and I had to kick again, I ended up tying with him right on the line.
"It was perfect."
Results
=1 Hunter Behnke (Wagga Cycling Club) 1:17:22
=1 Jarrod O'Brien (Shepparton Cycling Club) 1:17:22
3 Cameron Smith (Echuca-Moama Cycling Club)
4 Craig McAlister (Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club)
5 Rohan Christmas (Cootamundra Cycling Club)
6 Daniel Burrows (Cobram-Barooga Cycling Club)
7 William Clifton (Albury-Wodonga CC)
8 Simon Rudd (Cobram-Barooga CC)
9 Mark Dolphin (Wangaratta Cycling Club)
10 Peter Budd (Bicisport)
Fastest time: Jack Edwards (Shepparton CC) 1:12:09
First female: Mia Stockwell (Griffith Cycle Club)
