Hunter makes record books in Tour de Riverina's first ever dead heat

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
Teenage cyclist Hunter Behnke claimed his first Tour de Riverina win after having a dead heat with Shepparton Cycling Club's Jarrod O'Brien in the Raymond Jarratt Classic. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Teenage Wagga cyclist Hunter Behnke created history over the weekend as he was declared a joint winner in the first dead heat in Tour de Riverina history.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

