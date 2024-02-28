Absolum to enter finals with flawless record after awesome season with bat

Talented South Wagga batsman Nate Absolum has enjoyed a stellar season in the under 14's competition and he heads into finals this weekend without being dismissed.
The 13-year old has put up scores of 30, 30, 33, 32, 33, 31, 38 and 30 in his eight appearances in the grade this season and he has either finished not out or retired in every game.
Absolum scored 257 runs in total across the season to finish on top of the competition's run-scorers list and he even made a couple of appearances in under 16's in which he also wasn't dismissed scoring 30no and 32no in his two innings.
It's been quite the season from the talented teenager and he said that he was proud of the success he has enjoyed.
"I'm just trying to bat as long as possible," Absolum said.
"I just get rid of the bad balls, some weeks I bat quicker and some weeks I bat slower it all depends on the bowling.
"I just try my best and try to have fun, I've just been lucky not to get out."
The talented teen enjoyed the experience of playing in the under 16's competition and said he was pleased with his performance in the older grade.
"It was pretty good," he said.
"The first game it took me a little while to retire but I eventually got it, there are some better bowlers in the 16's so there's less balls to go after.
"Then the second time I was just in the groove that day."
Absolum has also played a fair bit of grade cricket this year having played five games in seconds and seven games in thirds.
He admitted that it had been difficult with the bat, but noted that he had been a bit more fortunate with the ball having taken 16 wickets across second and third grade.
"I haven't really gone that well with the bat," he said.
"I made one good score of 41 but I've usually been opening the bowling for second and third grade.
"I've got a couple of wickets and just try and bowl line and length, that's what I focus on and change of pace helps too."
The Blues will play Kooringal this weekend for a spot in the under 14's grand final and Absolum was confident they could get the job done and secure their place in the decider.
"Hopefully we'll go pretty well," he said.
"We've only lost once against those guys so hopefully we go well as a team again.
"We'll just try to not lose wickets in clumps and as long as we stay out there for the whole 25, then we should get it."
Absolum's teammate Jared Henman has also enjoyed a strong season with the bat scoring 176 runs at an average of 44 as has Charlie Crowe who has scored 158 runs at 52.67.
Nate's brother Jye is leading the team for wickets taken with 9 at an average of 13.22 while Archy Rodham has taken 8 at 16.88.
Under 16
St Michaels 7-139 (J Spencer 37no, J Wood 32no; G Murrell 3-17, H Wilkinson 2-4) d Wagga City Lions 5-138 (H Ockerby 31no, V Jenkins 30no, H Conroy 30no; J Spencer 3-8, W Mutton 2-9)
South Wagga 7-173 (H Gardiner 32no, H Glanvill 30no) d Lake Albert Gold 9-120 (J Edmunds 35, J Maloney 30; R Marshman 2-3, H Gardiner 2-8, J John 2-8)
Wagga City Tigers 3-141 (G Chigwidden 30no, J Knight 30no; M Stockman 3-4) d Lake Albert Maroon 7-135 (X Kingwill 33no; A Kelly 2-17)
Under 14
Wagga City 5-132 (J Knight 32no; A Nimmo 2-6) d South Wagga 6-130 (N Absolum 30no; B Poole 2-10, J Drew 2-16)
Under 13
Lake Albert Maroon 2-178 (F O'Neill 32no, M Hoare 31no, R Foley 30no, D Crittenden 30no) d Kooringal Gold 8-42 (C Hutton 2-2, M Hoare 2-4)
Lake Albert Gold 4-129 (T Wood 30no) d St Michaels 7-128 (O Miles 30no; J Bradshaw 2-9)
Kooringal Blue 5-147 (J Hogan 30no) d Wagga RSL 7-73 (B Jaeger 3-6)
Under 12
St Michaels Black 7-104 (J Turnbull 2-13, J Simmonds 2-13) d Wagga City Tigers 8-88 (W Freeburn 2-5, J Thompson 2-18)
South Wagga 2-168 (C Watson 31no) d St Michaels Red 5-135 (A Conkey 33no; B Robinson 2-11)
Wagga City Leopards 5-120 (H Nicoll 45no; E Szymanski 2-4, A Wilson 2-8) d St Michaels Blue 6-118 (P Slattery 2-9)
Kooringal 6-114 (E Benecke 2-20) d St Michaels White 4-99
