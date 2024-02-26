Historic pub to come alive with beloved Wagga chef at the helm

One of Wagga's oldest pubs turned motels is set to breathe new life into the city centre with imminent plans to open a new fine dining restaurant at the site.
The historic Prince of Wales Hotel is undergoing a major revamp in preparation for the launch of the city's newest restaurant, SPARE, next month with a famous Wagga chef at the helm.
Since acquiring the historic venue last December, HIDE Steak & Bar and Mr. Lawrence cafe owner Jamie Shepley is breathing some fresh life into the place.
Built in 1862, the Prince of Wales came into existence just 13 years after Wagga was declared a town.
Already in just a few months Mr Shepley has transformed the interior of the former pub, and unearthed a hidden piece of Wagga's past in the process.
"The... owners had heard there was a cellar down there, but didn't know for sure," he said.
On removal of the carpeted interior, he found a steel plate, which when removed revealed a round wooden board nailed to the floor. They removed this to find the cellar did indeed exist.
"We were so excited when we looked down and the [wrought iron] staircase was still there," Mr Shepley said.
The top section of that staircase had been cut free to seal up the cellar, but they found it lying below and welded it back on.
Inside the cellar, original stairs can still be seen, leading up to where a trapdoor used to exist outside and Mr Shepley said that's where the beer kegs used to be unloaded.
He said it was quite incredible to uncover the cellar and hopes to maximise the subterranean cellar in the new restaurant.
"I'm contemplating on whether... to cut... [a section of the] floor out and putting a piece of either solid perspex or glass over the top so it's fully lit and people can see down there," he said.
"But I'm currently working out whether it will be [financially] feasible."
The interior of the dining room used to feature eaves along the interior, imitating the exterior of an English pub, but Mr Shepley is removing these, with plans to create a bookish interior in their place.
"That will become a floating bookcase and there will be a library ladder [to access it]," he said.
Around the corner, he hopes to create a semi-private dining room which will feature a fancy marble table while continuing the theme with wall-to-ceiling books there as well.
"The table will be large enough for 10 people," he said.
Adjacent to that will be a small lounge and bar.
"[House guests] can sit, have a drink or read a book," he said.
Mr Shepley said the building has been home to a number of restaurants in the past, including the old Barters Restaurant. He said the last restaurant closed many years ago.
When his new restaurant comes online next month, the renowned chef hopes to help raise Wagga's culinary standards.
"It's going to be a beautiful, intimate setting...we might fit 40 people," Mr Shepley said.
But, he still wants the place to be within reach for the average Wagga local.
"It won't be silver service, we want people to feel comfortable... it will be casual dining with good food, a great wine list and nice, friendly, attentive service," he said.
Mr Shepley also revealed he will head up the kitchen and he won't let a particular cuisine limit his creativity when it comes to the menu.
"Initially I was going to make it a modern British style, but I don't like to be boxed in and have to use certain ingredients and styles," he said.
Looking ahead, Mr Shepley also plans to revitalise the courtyard and pool facilities, as well as updating the interior of accommodation facilities down the track.
