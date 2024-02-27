The Daily Advertiser
Your say: 'I'm chilled to the marrow by the PM's assurance'

By Letters
February 28 2024 - 4:30am
Anthony Albanese's messaging on supermarket chains is chilling, according to today's correspondent. Picture by Gary Ramage
I'm chilled to the marrow by the PM's assurance that "we're not the Soviet Union" ('ALP won't break-up grocery chains', dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 22).

