Bingo goes to sale-o to keep little Wagga school's new bus running

When Bingo went under the hammer at Wagga saleyards on Monday, not a cent went to waste.
The 570-kilogram hereford fetched $12,500 as he became the 16th steer to be auctioned off at the annual charity event at Wagga's Livestock Marketing Centre, with the proceeds going to Willans Hill School.
Necole Rannie, the P&C treasurer whose nine-year-old son Alastair attends Willans Hill School, said the funds will make a huge difference.
"To have a bus that the school owns obviously saves money and it gives the kids the chance to actually get out into the community," Ms Rannie said.
"I think it's fantastic ... it's a great cause to raise money from the school."
Willans Hill School caters for K-12 students with complex and diverse needs who require specific learning support.
The school's bus allows for students to travel together to daily activities, but has expensive ongoing maintenance and running costs.
The idea of a charity auction was conceived 13 years ago by former Wagga RSL president Johnny Keyes, who heard on the radio that Willans Hill School were in need of a school bus.
Mr Keyes, who was also a former stock and station agent, created the annual event as a unique fundraising opportunity.
Fast track to 2024, and current RSL club president Peter Thomas says that the idea is still a "totally different way to raise money" to support Willans Hill School with their bus expenses.
Bingo himself is a "very big steer" with "the perfect temperament", according to John Rodd and his daughters Nicole and Kimberley, who prepare the charity steers for market each year.
"I've been in cattle all my life. I fell in love with this charity, with the kids, and it's grown from there," Mr Rodd said.
"I'm not on my own, the club has been very good, plus I've got my two helpers, who I can't do without."
The Rodd family prepared Bingo by feeding him twice a day on pellets and hay donated by the Wagga community.
The buyer was Aristocrat Technologies, who have been involved in the charity partnership since it began.
All $12,500 of the proceeds directly fund the school bus.
More than $187,000 has been raised for Willans Hill School since the charity event began.
