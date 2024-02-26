Police release images, appeal for help as part of dog attack investigation

Police have released images of two people they believe can help with an investigation into a dog attack on a Wagga street earlier this month.
The appeal for information comes after officers were called to Dobney Avenue about 8.50pm on Thursday, February 8, following reports a dog had been attacked by another dog.
The CCTV images released by the Riverina Police District show a man and a woman, who investigators said "may be able to assist" with their investigation.
The man was described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with ginger hair and with tattoos on his right shoulder and back.
He was seen wearing a pink singlet, blue shorts, and black slides.
The woman was described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with brown hair.
She had her hair in a ponytail and was wearing a brown shirt with blue shorts and white/grey shoes.
Anyone with information that may be able to assist has been urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.