Riverina Cup blown wide open as reigning premiers beaten in opening game

DEFENDING Pascoe Cup champions Hanwood are the first team eliminated from the all-new Riverina Cup.
Young made the trip to Griffith on Saturday and landed a 1-0 win over Hanwood in the first men's fixture of the Riverina Cup.
A Rhys Lacey strike was all that separated the two teams, with the first-half goal proving enough to progress Young through to the second round.
Returning Young coach Duncan Cameron was one person that was not caught off guard by the result.
"Look, not really. I really thought we've been training well and we've got a bunch of boys who want to have a great year," Cameron said.
"They're really getting around training and all that sort of stuff within the club, they're a really good group."
The 1-0 win on the road sends a strong early statement that Young are set to climb up the Pascoe Cup ladder this year.
Cameron was thrilled with the result but was not getting carried away in February.
"I was really stoked," he said.
"We always want to achieve as much as we can. Finals and a premiership would be great but it's still too early to put anything on just one game.
"I actually said to their coach at the end, a lot of people when we drew Hanwood said that's unlucky but I was stoked for it, win or lose it was going to be a good hit-out before the start of the season.
"Just to get a win was a bonus."
While Cameron has returned to the coaching position after one year away, Young have also been boosted by the inclusion of former Pascoe Cup Player of the Year, Clancy Hislop, along with the talented Lacey and Jordan Osborne.
Lacey was one to impress on Saturday, along with reigning Pascoe Cup Player of the Year Mitchell Cameron, defender Declan Hurcum and teenage midfielder Noah Ryan.
Cameron is happy with the squad he has at his disposal.
"It's going to be a tough comp this year," he said.
"It's obviously getting tougher but in the last few years if you don't turn up on the day, you're not going to win and it's going to be the same again this year. It could change a lot of results."
Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala thought his team's execution was what cost them victory.
"I think realistically, we had the chances, but we just couldn't finish," Abdala told The Area News.
"I think we need to learn that if we don't punish when we do get those chances, we will get punished, and that is what happened in the first half. We didn't take our chances, and they created one clear-cut chance and scored from it."
Young will now wait until Monday's deadline for round one games to be played to find out their round two opponent.
