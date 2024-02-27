Riverina forced to make plenty of changes for Country Championships

Riverina will have almost a whole new team as they look to go one better in the Country Championships.
After winning through to the final last year, the Bulls almost have an unrecognisable squad to start their campaign against Monaro at Equex Centre on Sunday.
From the team who suffered a 49-16 loss to Newcastle last year, only nine still remain in the region.
With the likes of Zac Masters and Nathan Rose also not making themselves available this season, coach Aaron Gorrell has drawn together a new-look squad.
However he remains confident the new group can still start things off strongly.
"It's a little bit different as we've had a fair bit of turnover of people in the competition for different reasons," Gorrell said.
"It is a little bit different but I'm sure whatever 17 we put out will be competitive against Monaro."
Masters has been a regular in the representative arena, including captaining the side to start last year's campaign.
However with Tumut also having a large player turnover, the star front rower wanted to focus more on the Blues.
"With the position we're in Tumut needs a lot more of a focus," Masters said
Gorrell feels the heavy loss in the final has also had a big impact.
"I think it took a lot out of us mentally and physically," he said.
"It was a tough way to finish as well and for some of them it's the reason they are not playing this year."
To make things harder Gorrell reached out to a number of players who were also unavailable for round one.
The timing in relation to the West Wyalong Knockout has also made preparation harder.
"There's actually a fair few people actually unavailable for this weekend, a lot had weddings and so forth which you can't help," Gorrell said.
"It's a tough time of year as most rugby league players and friends plan for weddings and stuff outside of the season so they get in just before the season starts but you have the rep stuff.
"It's a tough time of year but I don't think there's a good place to put it as clubs don't want players missing mid-year and players are a little busted by the end of the year so it's probably our only option at the moment."
Riverina played Monaro to start last year's Country Championships campaign.
They took a 46-12 win on that occasion.
