Wagga City secures minor premiership in emphatic style against Colts

A sensational performance at home guided Wagga City to a monster 147-run win over an under-strength Kooringal.
It was a stellar day for the Cats who also clinched the minor premiership and will now head into the upcoming Wagga Cricket finals series as the team to beat.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was really happy with the performance of his side but he also noted that the Colts had a couple of key players missing.
"The boys are pretty stoked and it was nice to make 280," Thompson said.
"But it was making 280 without Hamish Starr and Darcy Irvine bowling for Colts which is a pretty big loss for those guys.
"We'll still take the win and it's nice to get runs on the board a week out from finals moving into a pretty important game next week with RSL.
"Obviously the boys are backing that up with the ball to bowl them out for 130 odd, it's really good to move forward in this fashion."
While Cats pace duo Louis Grigg (4-30) and Finn Jenkins (3-39) were excellent with the ball, it was Wagga City's top order that set up the win against the Colts.
Aaron Maxwell (98) fell just short of a century while Jack Harper (57), Thompson (41) and Caleb Walker (40no) were all amongst the runs.
One week out from a major final, Thompson said it was great to see so many players finding some form at the right time of year.
"Maxy has been our rock the whole season," he said.
"He's probably missed out the last month or two after Christmas and had a few starts and hasn't gone on with them which he'd be pretty disappointed about.
"Yesterday he showed that he's pretty good at it and it's unfortunate that he fell two runs short of the milestone of a 100.
"Then for the other guys to chip in and just get a partnership going after every wicket was really pleasing.
"It gives us a bit of belief going into finals with our batting which has been our Achilles heel for the season as its been our bowling that's kept us in front."
The Cats made the decision to jump onboard Colts for a Cause for the final round of Kooringal's fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House and Thompson credited the club for their efforts raising valuable funds for a worthy cause over the month of February.
"We were very fortunate enough to jump on the back of that and raise some money," he said.
"As a club we raised $1020 for the cause and I think so far they are up to about $6500 without our money for the month.
"I think that's a fantastic effort by Kooringal Colts and all the people that are in charge of that with Katie Hanigan.
"They are doing a fantastic job for an awesome cause, I take my hat off to them and what they've done for this month it's been really good."
St Michaels and South Wagga also recorded wins across the competition during round 17.
Wagga City 5-280 (A Maxwell 98, J Harper 57, J Thompson 41, C Walker 40no; E Breust 3-56) d Kooringal 133 (L Grigg 4-30, F Jenkins 3-39)
