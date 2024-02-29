Super Netball, big picnics, Carrathool races: this weekend in Wagga and beyond

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
A massive Super Netball weekend in the Riverina begins at the Wagga Multi-purpose Stadium. The Giants meet Melbourne Mavericks for their pre-season clash at 6.45pm. Riverina and Farrer League's representative teams will go head-to-head over four 10 minute quarters as a curtain raiser to the Super Netball trial.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. In March the group meets at Pomingalarna Reserve for the Hill Scurry with a start time of 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
While away the morning around Wagga Showground's Hammond Hall with the Saturday Wollundry markets. Stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options between 9am and 1pm. A gold coin donation supports the Rotary Club.
The annual Top Town Chicken Races is back at Wyalong's Redman Oval. The five-race program runs over the community day, which also features children and adult farmer relays, tug-of-war and fashions on the field. There will be a barbecue, canteen, ice cream van and full bar facilities. Tickets are $10 through Eventbrite.
The Whitton Malt House opens the gates for its first ever markets. The family fun day out has stalls, food and entertainment for the kids from 9am to 1pm, and promises lots of handmade goods from throughout the Riverina and beyond.
One of the best little bush meets is back with the Carrathool Races. Gates to the track open well ahead of the first of six races, which starts around 1pm. Don't miss the famous jackaroo dash and jillaroo sprint. Return buses depart Griffith Visitors Centre at 12.30pm, contact MIA Coaches to book.
Bluey and Bingo are the big stars at Wagga Rotoract's Big Picnic at Wagga Beach. Grab a picnic rug and head along for a free afternoon of live music, food and opportunity to learn about the various support networks available in Wagga. The Australian Army Band Kapooka, Lukie Jewitt and The Tin Shed Rattlers are among the local musicians lending a tune, while Blue and Bingo will make guest appearances every hour. The event runs from noon to 4pm.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
Put the planet first and join in a Clean Up Australia Day emu bob. There are several scheduled within the city limits, including Wilks Park in North Wagga from 9am to noon, Wagga Beach from 9am, MARWA's efforts from 19 Jones Street from 11am to 1pm and Alphabet Soup meeting at The Curious Rabbit at noon and leading a main street clean-up. Outside Wagga, the Old Junee hall is the meeting point for that community at 9am, and Coolamon Landcare will lead a tidying mission after meeting at Redgrave Park at noon. Visit cleanup.org.au for the finer details and further locations.
Romano's celebrates the start of the NRL season with a watch party for the Sea Eagles Sunday afternoon games from 1.30pm.
Sneak on out to the Wild Vine for Lazy Sundays outside. Doors open at 12pm, the kitchen is firing until 3pm and live entertainment keeps the day ticking until 4pm. Bookings essential by Friday, call after 10am Sunday for a last-minute slot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.