Man dies after truck collides with kangaroo on Riverina highway

A man has died after a single-vehicle truck crash on a highway east of Wagga on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Gadara, located between Adelong and Tumut, about 6am following reports a truck had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the driver of the semi-trailer - a man in his 30s - died at the scene.
When they arrived, Riverina Police District officers found the vehicle damaged after striking a fence.
A kangaroo was also found dead at the scene, with police alleging the animal jumped in front of the truck before it stopped.
A crime scene was established as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the highway closed through to mid-afternoon.
It was reopened shortly before 3pm according to the Live Traffic NSW Management Transport Centre with alternating traffic conditions in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
