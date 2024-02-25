Demons bounce back strongly to record second win of the season against MCUE

Collingullie-Wagga were able to overcome some wayward goalkicking to claim a good 44-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Demons coach Dane Fuller said he was pleased with the performance of his side who managed to respond strongly after going down last weekend to Brookdale.
"It was good to bounce back after the Brookdale game," Fuller said.
"We were missing a few as well so that was nice that some of the other girls were able to step up and fill in.
"That was probably the most pleasing thing."
The Demons kicked 4.20 against the Goannas at Mangoplah Sportsground and Fuller revealed that windy conditions definitely had an impact on their accuracy in front of goal.
"There was a bit of a funny cross breeze," he said.
"It's also one of those things where once you get a couple of misses it becomes a bit contagious, but the breeze was a little bit funny.
"It was going down one end but it was just across so it made things a bit swirly and a bit difficult in front of goal."
Jesse Goldski was able to overcome the difficult conditions to kick two majors for the Demons in the win and Fuller said she's been playing well this season.
"Yeah she's been really good," he said.
"Probably last year one thing we lacked was a really good key target up forward and this year between her and Ellie (Ellen Wearne) we've got two that are generally getting lots of the footy and having a bit of an impact on the scoreboard.
"She's been a great addition and she's been playing some good footy."
Goldski wasn't the only player to have a strong impact against the Goannas with Fuller also crediting the efforts of Josie Thomas.
"She missed last year and is back again this year," he said.
"She's slowly building herself up and she got plenty of the footy, she's one of our experienced players so it was good that she was able to step up and play well as well."
The Demons currently sit at 2-2 after their first four games and Fuller said he's happy with how they are sitting at the halfway point of the season.
"We've had that close loss against Bushpigs first up which you don't know what you are going to get first round when you've got a new group together," he said.
"The girls have improved since then and then Brookdale last week they look like they are certainly going to be one of the best couple of sides in the comp.
"So I don't think there's any shame in being beaten by them last week, it was good to get back on the winners list.
"We're halfway through and we'll see if we can build some momentum now."
CSU, East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar, Griffith, Coolamon, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Brookdale all recorded victories during the fourth round of the competition.
Collingullie Wagga 2.6 4.9 4.16 4.20 (44)
MCUE 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: J.Goldski 2, J.Thomas 1, O.Webster 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: J.Thomas, R.Kennedy, J.Goldski, J.Beresford, A.Garratt, K.Harris; MCUE: T.Wilson, J.Ahmat-Nona, M.Cole, C.Willcox, A.Wood, A.Platt
Brookdale 3.3 6.6 10.8 12.14 (86)
Wagga Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Brookdale: R.Bell 5, M.Day 3, S.Curphey 2, E.Wooden 1, C.Lane 1
BEST: Brookdale: M.Day, K.Crowther, R.Hyde, R.Bell, L.Bell, R.Dein; Wagga Tigers: S.Humphries, B.Ross, J.Post, B.Lovekin, I.Soliman, S.Jameson
GGGM 1.2 2.2 6.4 7.8 (50)
Leeton Whitton 0.1 2.2 2.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS: GGGM: S.Hamblin 3, M.Jolley 1, O.Hall 1, L.Anderson 1, G.Guthrie 1; Leeton Whitton: J.O'Garey 2, T.Rourke 1
BEST: GGGM: A.Hamblin, O.Hall, L.Anderson, S.Hamblin, G.Guthrie, A.Sase; Leeton Whitton: J.O'Garey, T.Rourke, C.Lamont, E.Crelley, B.Buckley, K.Bechaz
Coolamon 2.3 3.5 4.8 6.8 (44)
Narrandera 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Coolamon: K.Wells 3, L.Jolliffe 1, S.Gaynor 1, B.Frazier 1; Narrandera: L.Smith 1
BEST: Coolamon: S.Gaynor, K.Wells, G.Beard, F.Buttifant, R.Alchin, Z.Leary; Narrandera: L.Litchfield, B.Hall, M.Darrington, J.Morrison, L.Smith, L.Grant
Griffith 3.2 3.3 5.4 5.5 (35)
Temora 0.1 3.4 3.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Griffith: J.Richards 2, G.Buchan 1, J.Hill 1, S.Williams 1; Temora: A.Reinhold 1, M.McCrone 1, R.Stimson 1
BEST: Griffith: S.Curry, J.Richards, G.Buchan, K.Bertoldo, B.Moore, L.Marshall; Temora: M.McCrone, J.Barrett, A.Byrnes, B.New, A.Clark, S.Veneris
Marrar 2.2 4.4 5.6 8.9 (57)
Northern Jets 0.3 1.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Marrar: S.Crouch 2, L.Mckelvie Hill 1, A.Brine 1, G.Di Trapani 1, J.Cockburn 1, C.Kelly 1, S.Godde 1; Northern Jets: J.Bray 1, R.Buerckner 1
BEST: Marrar: S.Godde, B.Hofert, S.Crouch, K.Brien, L.Mckelvie Hill, P.McKelvie Hill; Northern Jets: J.Bray, K.Lord, E.Bell, R.Buerckner, I.Gaynor, B.Gaynor
