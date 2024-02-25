South Wagga make statement on eve of finals with strong win over RSL

South Wagga made a strong statement in the final round before finals cruising to a monster 90-run win against Wagga RSL.
The Blues were sent into bat after losing the toss and they posted a competitive total of 176 with opener Brayden Ambler finishing as the top-scorer with 51.
But it was with the ball where the Blues did the majority of the damage as Jed Guthrie (3-25) and Nathan Cooke (2-12) tore through the Bulldogs lineup eventually dismissing them for just 86.
Cooke was the stand-in captain for the Blues on Saturday and he said it was a strong bowling performance from his side.
"Jed at the top was very good," Cooke said.
"Then we had Mac (Webster) come in and he bowled very well, Smeethy (Alex Smeeth) has also been bowling pretty well the last few rounds.
"There's still a little bit to work on and we probably missed our lengths a little bit, but it wasn't too costly."
Cooke was also pretty happy with the efforts of their top order who helped the Blues lay the perfect platform to post a winning total.
"Braydo and Smeethy got us off to a good start," he said.
"I think we were 1-100 and that set the tone for the day but we did let ourselves down a bit during the day losing a few clumps of wickets.
"But those things can happen and 170 I thought was around par at the cricket ground and was going to be very competitive."
Cooke was pleased to grab the victory against the Bulldogs and noted that they've been treating the past few weeks as an early start to their finals campaign.
"Yeah it was really good actually," he said.
"Our last two to three games have been like our finals already started, so we knew we just had to put in a good performance and we come away with a good win in the end."
The Blues will face Kooringal in a sudden-death elimination final next weekend and Cooke said it was a clash the side was looking forward to.
"Yeah it should be a good game," he said.
"We've had a few good games against Colts this year and I can't see that changing either.
"We're looking forward to it."
Joel Robinson missed the clash against the Bulldogs but is expected to return for the elimination final against the Colts.
Luke Gerhard also missed the game against RSL however he is no certainty to return to the team at this stage.
Braith Gain performed superbly for the Bulldogs in defeat finishing with impressive figures of 4-35 which saw him claim the wickets of Chase Grintell (4), Sebastian Graf (8), Lincoln Lauder (13) and Guthrie (0).
South Wagga 176 (B Ambler 51, N Cooke 35; B Gain 4-35, R Guy 2-20) d Wagga RSL 9-86 (J Guthrie 3-25, N Cooke 2-12)
