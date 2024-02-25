The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

South Wagga make statement on eve of finals with strong win over RSL

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 25 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga captain Nathan Cooke scored 35 runs in the Blues big win over Wagga RSL. Picture by Les Smith
South Wagga captain Nathan Cooke scored 35 runs in the Blues big win over Wagga RSL. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga made a strong statement in the final round before finals cruising to a monster 90-run win against Wagga RSL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.