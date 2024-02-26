Your say: Treatment of Woolies boss was 'disappointing' to watch

The ABC current affairs program Four Corners episode that went to air last Monday was nothing more but tasteless viewing.
The episode known as Super Power was farcical and the treatment of the CEO of Woolworths Ltd Group Brad Banducci was absolutely disappointing and the reporter who interviewed him was downright rude and should've shown some manners and respect.
There's no doubt that the ABC should formally apologise for their actions this story was nothing but crass and the network made nothing but a nonsense of it.
If the ABC think they'll get a Logie award for this rubbish then they should think again.
Please note that respect is a two-way street and it should be kept that way.
Is the destruction in the North Queensland quoll habitat the beginning of our native wildlife to also be offered on the altar to renewables?
I am well aware, David Friedlieb (DA Letters, February 23) of both the intent and the outcome of the 1967 Referendum and I repeat; "It took until 1967 for Indigenous Australians to be recognised as citizens in their own country".
Just as last October's referendum demonstrated beyond any shadow of a doubt that there is a national lack of recognition of the disparity between the socioeconomic outcomes of black and white Australia.
Moving the dial on serious inequality has a snowflake's hope in hell while ever greater effort is directed towards semantic nitpicking than righting past wrongs.
I have witnessed in the last few weeks, years, the way almost all free to air television stations interview some people.
From my understanding there is not a lot of enforcement of the law she or even the police force can do. Firstly there are laws about who can be charged and how they are handled, mainly to do with the age of the "criminal". These teenagers can't be locked up, and if they end up in court they are let off with possibly some sort of warning.
Shouldn't courts take some of the so-called blame? So the media interviews the "top cop" and asks her what is happening etc etc and so forth. Then they decide to "get her", by shaming her, blaming her and then agreeing after the interview to say something like "she has to go!". Not long after that she resigns and they have won. Another tall poppy bites the dust!
Then the CEO of Woolworths, after getting similar treatment because of the cost of living and food prices, resigns. Once again the media has won. Instead of reasonable questions the focus is to "get" these people and then have them resign.
In favour of a much more reasonable Australia, I would ask all Australians to be fair and try and see both sides and give up the awful "get you" culture of today.
Amid the cost-of-living, energy and climate challenges we face, it's understandable that we are scrambling for solutions.
Fortunately, cheap, fast to install, and increasingly efficient renewable energy ticks all the boxes.
Like the Coalition, however, Dr Michael De Percy, a member of the Australian Nuclear Association, blindly promotes nuclear power ("We need to lift nuclear power prohibition", dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 20).
Aside from the fact that nuclear is banned across Australia, modelling from the CSIRO says nuclear is five times more expensive to build than renewables (even when transmission and batteries are included).
And, according to former Chief Scientist Alan Finkel, nuclear power couldn't be online until the 2040s, by which time it won't be needed.
So, in the interest of addressing our national and global challenges in a timely manner, where possible and appropriate, let's get behind the wind, solar and batteries that will help to lead us out of the current energy mess.
